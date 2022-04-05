Spire will host a free webinar on Facebook Live to help income-eligible families across Missouri sign up for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, a federally funded program that helps customers with immediate energy needs.
The webinar will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday on Spire’s Facebook page. Spire officials will help guide customers through the LIHEAP application process.
“LIHEAP helps our community’s most vulnerable populations, including many of our senior and disabled households living on a fixed income,” said Connie Sanchez, Spire community outreach specialist and host of the webinar, in a statement. “Thanks to the recent changes made to eligibility requirements, LIHEAP can now assist more working households with limited incomes. We are hosting the webinar to help as many people as possible sign up for the resources they need.”
Nearly 700,000 households in Missouri qualified in 2020 for LIHEAP, according to the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition, but only 16% of those who qualified received help.
For details. go to spireenergy.com/assistance.
