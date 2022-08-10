Spire will recognize Thursday as 811 Day, an annual initiative to remind the public to call to 811 before digging on any excavation project.
811 Day is an initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to ensure the practice of safe digging.
“What does planting a tree, installing a fence or digging a trench have in common? All of them can bring you dangerously close to buried utility lines. We encourage people to protect themselves and others by always placing a call to 811 days at least three working days prior to performing any excavation,” said Alan Meyer, Spire damage prevention manager, in a statement.
When a customer makes a free call to 811, a locator will mark the utilities within the requested area. There is a 99% chance of avoiding contact with a utility pipeline by calling 811 before digging, according to officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.