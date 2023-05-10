Severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, heavy rain and some hail Tuesday night caused damage in and around the Carthage and Jasper areas in Jasper County.
A complex of storms that started Tuesday morning in northwestern Kansas barreled south along the Kansas-Missouri state line, gaining strength as it approached Jasper County.
National Weather Service meteorologists in Springfield said the weather station at the Joplin airport only recorded 0.03 inches of rain, but it also recorded a gust of 55 mph just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Justin Titus said such storm complexes can have varying results within a short distance.
“As we know with thunderstorms, it doesn't take much distance and we can have quite a bit different wind speeds,” Titus said. “The wind was probably higher locally, but the airport had a gust up to 55.”
Carthage fire Chief Ryan Huntley said he had just gotten home from the regular Carthage City Council meeting when the storm blew over his home west of town.
“The radio started going nuts," he said. "I bet we ran a good 20 or 25 calls just in that hour or hour and a half. Most of it was big tree limbs coming down. We had a lot of power lines ... pulled down. We had some cars hit by trees and houses hit by trees that were pulled down in the wind. That was the majority of it. There were no injuries reported that I know of.”
Keith Wheat, a Carthage Street Department supervisor, said he was called in as the rain was still falling around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to start clearing trees and power lines from the city streets.
“We were out between about 7:30 and 10:30 Tuesday evening,” Wheat said as he supervised a crew of three workers clearing limbs from the area of Centennial and Grand about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Then we were back in at 6 a.m. today, and we’ve been going ever since.”
Jessica Lane, who lives at 1602 Grand Ave., said she didn’t really hear it when the wind blew a big oak tree down in the yard beside her home. She thought she heard a limb fall, but found out minutes later from her husband that it was a whole tree.
“I was upstairs getting our kids ready for bed,” Lane said. “I looked out the window, and of course it was windy and rainy, and I didn’t notice it because I was upstairs. I could see the other trees but not the one that fell, then my husband was like, 'Babe, the big tree fell.' We’re glad it didn’t fall on the house. We were blessed. We’re all safe, and the house is standing.”
Ethan Hanke, a Carthage Street Department worker who lives in Brooklyn Heights, said a rain gauge in his yard recorded about 2 inches of rain overnight.
Civil War arena
Bruce Westwood, owner of the Civil War Ranch and Arena, 11838 Civil War Road, said he and a grandson were playing in a lawn sprinkler in their front yard when the storm approached. They ran inside as the thunder started to sound and wind picked up, and Westwood put his grandson in the bathtub to clean off.
“I was kind of running back and forth from the bathroom to look out the window to look outside because it was just getting worse and worse and worse,” Westwood said. “Then I got so bad I couldn’t even see out in the field. Then the hail started pelting the window.”
One of the workers at the arena, Kelly Hastings, was in the arena kitchen when the wind picked up.
A few minutes into the storm, what the family believes was a microburst hit the ranch.
“It was like this whole place just went boom; everything shook,” Hastings said.
The west wall of the metal arena building had caved in, and the roof was peeled away and rolled up to the peak of the roof.
Bruce Westwood said no people and none of the six horses in the arena were hurt in the storm, and they plan to make repairs as soon as possible.
Jasper
Peggy Dunfield, who has worked at Peggy’s OWN Restaurant for 30 years and owned it for the past seven years, was in a state of shock as she sat in her darkened restaurant Wednesday afternoon with her sister and brother-in-law.
Dunfield said she was at home when the storm hit and she got a call from employees at the neighboring Judy’s Cafe that her restaurant had been damaged.
“I got here five minutes after it happened,” Dunfield said. “Cops and fire department everywhere. The north end of the restaurant had its roof blown off, and we had water damage from the rain.”
Dunfield said she rents the building and the owner has been notified of the damage. “We're at a standstill until adjusters come here,” she said.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen. It doesn’t look hopeful, though,” Dunfield said. “I’m just kind of numb, but it is what it is.”
