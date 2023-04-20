PINEVILLE, Mo. — The Pineville square has a new business, a coffee shop offering that pick-me-up for early risers as they make their way to work.
But this is not your typical business startup.
River Blend Coffee is more than just a coffee shop — it’s a learning lab for McDonald County High School business students, and they’re learning the ins and outs of running their own business.
“We can’t wait to share this exciting new venture with the community,” said Kristy Gilgen, McDonald County High School business instructor. “River Blend Coffee is more than just a coffee shop — it’s a symbol of what’s possible when students, educators, and business leaders come together to create something truly unique and inspiring.”
River Blend Coffee, located in a building at 308 Harmon St. that once housed the Pineville City Hall and now houses the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, marked its grand opening Thursday morning.
The students running the shop held a “soft” opening about two weeks ago and had already hosted events for family and friends and a morning for Pineville-area business operators to come and see the shop.
Kasey O’Brien, president of the McDonald County Student Chamber of Commerce, said the shop is entirely student run, under the guidance of herself, Gilgen and business instructor Sherry Lemm.
The shop is open from 7 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. It has something of a limited menu of coffees and espressos, but they hope to expand on that soon with smoothies and other drinks, and possibly some breakfast and lunch pastries and sandwiches.
O’Brien said 11 McDonald County High School seniors make up the staff. One of those students, Lexie Abbott, serves as a student leader, something of a manager of the shop.
“There’s a lot more to it than just pressing a button and letting the machine go,” Abbott said. “I come in at 6:30 to get the machine ready, which takes about 30 minutes to get it pulling the right amount of shots at the right time. That was all new things that I had to learn. The beans too, those all have to be changed at a certain time. Airship Coffee roasts all of that, and we just buy from them.”
O’Brien said the group is partnering with Airship Coffee, a popular coffee shop in Bentonville “known for its incredible flavors and quality.”
“By combining the expertise of Airship Coffee with the enthusiasm and creativity of our students, we’re confident t O’Brien added. “They have helped advise us on the startup, the equipment, purchases, the actual layout. They trained us as baristas and educated us on the espresso in general. That helped get the ball rolling where we were able to get the actual product and service available.”
O’Brien said a grant from T-Mobile of $50,000, awarded in 2021, helped make the shop possible. The school district provided matching funds to help buy some of the equipment.
Abbott said she’s always wanted to start and run her own business, and the past year has provided her with the chance of a lifetime to be part of a startup business under the guidance of teachers and business mentors.
Running a coffee shop wasn’t on Abbott’s radar until her teachers asked her to be a part of this project.
“I’m in a bunch of the business classes,” she said. “I’m in the business building most of the day and so last year, Ken Schutten (high school communications specialist) came to me along with our two business teachers, Mrs. Lemm and Mrs. Gilgen,” and asked if she would like to be involved in the startup.
“I was like of course, I’d love to,” she said. “We went to Kansas City and visited some coffee shops up there and then after we left I fell in love with it. Then Ken asked me if I wanted to take a little more responsibility and be a student leader with this. So here I am. I’m the student leader of all of this. I come in early and help open the shop, and set up the machines.”
Ed and Patsy Malcomb, residents who live just off the Pineville square, said they were excited to see the coffee shop open.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Patsy Malcomb said. “It gives them the information they need to work with the public. So many kids don’t know how to count change, they don’t know how to greet, they don’t know how to smile, they don’t know how to communicate, and this is going to help them.”
John Newby, president of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce, said the concept of working with the students and making this coffee shop happen was a natural fit for his group.
“The synergies are great,” Newby said.
He said the coffee shop and the McDonald County Student Chamber of Commerce are unique to McDonald County and have put the county in the spotlight as a model for other communities to follow.
“I think this project is the start of a lot of great things in McDonald County that the chamber will certainly be involved in helping along,” he said. “This can be duplicated everywhere. This doesn’t have to be just in Pineville.”
Other coffee shop The new Pineville location is not the McDonald County School District’s only coffee shop operation. Kristy Gilgen, McDonald County High School business teacher, said students in the high school business classes have operated a coffee shop at the school for about nine years. That coffee shop is located in the school’s Business and Technology Center.
