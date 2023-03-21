PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University students in the School of Construction will compete later this month in a Mechanical Contractors Association of America academic challenge in Phoenix.
Pittsburg State was one of 22 MCAA chapters nationwide to submit a proposal for a national energy project last fall and one of four to qualify to advance to the final level of competition.
The challenge is to install three 1,000-ton cooling towers, six 6,000-mbh boilers, a sewer heat recovery system, heat exchangers, pumps, piping and supporting infrastructure as part of a new energy facility that would heat and cool several buildings on campus.
In Phoenix, the student team will have 10 minutes to present their proposal and answer judges’ questions in front of 600 to 800 people. They’re up against student teams from California Polytechnic State University; Fairleigh Dickinson University, a private university in New Jersey; and McMaster University, a public research university in Ontario, Canada.
The chapter picked for first place will win a $10,000 prize; second place, $5,000; and third and fourth places, $2,500.
Shannon Nicklaus, the team's adviser, said his students will most likely come away from the competition with job offers, no matter where they place.
“This convention will be attended by presidents, CEOs, CFOs and others from companies across the U.S.,” he said in a statement. “When they get off of the stage, they will be hounded with people trying to recruit them.”
Senior Graham Hudelson, project manager, said this project took his learning beyond the classroom and his internships.
“This project has taught me so much about the mechanical side of the construction industry and all of the unique challenges it provides. All of my internships have been with general contractors, so to gain experience working with a different side of the industry is valuable,” he said in a statement.
