TAMKO Building Products has named longtime TAMKO executive Jeff Beyer as its chief operating officer and hired Prithvi (Prith) Gandhi for Beyer’s previous position as chief financial officer.
Beyer will lead TAMKO’s manufacturing, sales, finance and accounting, with Rob Keeling, vice president of operations and supply chain, and Alex Hines, vice president of sales and marketing, reporting to Beyer, along with Gandhi.
TAMKO Chairman and CEO David Humphreys said in a statement: “We are excited for this new chapter for TAMKO. Jeff is a genuine collaborative leader whose insight and focus will continue to help TAMKO navigate challenging business environments and achieve successful results to sustain TAMKO’s long-term success.”
Beyer joined TAMKO in 2013 as chief financial officer and vice president of finance. Prior to joining TAMKO, he served as the CFO of Strategic Materials Inc., a glass and plastics recycler. He also was a managing director at Willis Stein, a middle-market private equity firm. Before that, Beyer was a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group as well as an investment banker at Bear, Stearns & Co.
He earned an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and an economics degree from the University of Chicago.
Gandhi will now lead all aspects of TAMKO’s finance and accounting functions.
He most recently served as the CFO of Fast Radius, a publicly traded cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. Prior to that, he was the Interim CFO at Owens Corning. During his seven-year tenure at Owens Corning, he also held the roles of vice president of corporate strategy and financial planning and vice president of corporate development. Prior to Owens Corning, he held financial leadership roles at Dover Corp. and Zebra Technologies Corp. He also worked at Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank, for nearly 10 years.
Gandhi earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and economics from the University of California at Berkley, a master's degree in international economics from Georgetown University and an MBA in accounting and finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I am looking forward to Prith joining TAMKO as an outstanding addition of talent to our leadership team helping propel TAMKO forward on our mission of long-term profitability for the benefit of our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders,” Humphreys said in his statement. “Prith brings a wealth of experience in our industry with insights helpful to further TAMKO’s growth and success.”
