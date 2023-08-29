WEBB CITY, Mo. — Partners Jonathan Johnson and Kellen Grantham introduced the community to a dream they had been working to build for more than three years now by pulling their drivers out and hitting golf balls at a construction site.
“This is basically our groundbreaking,” Johnson said. “It's been three years and some change working on this. There have been times when I felt like saying, 'Is this even worth it?' I know Kellen has felt the same way. But after some steady progress, it’s starting to become a reality.”
Tee Time Golf will be an entertainment venue centered on a 215-yard driving range that will include a restaurant and bar, a patio and four pickle ball courts located at the corner of Broadway and East streets in the former mining area of Webb City.
Standing on a concrete pad poured last week with bolts, plumbing and electrical conduits sticking out of it, Johnson and Grantham described their plans to about 25 people who came to the “tee off” they hosted Tuesday in place of a ribbon-cutting or groundbreaking.
Johnson, 24, said he and Grantham, 25, grew up in the Joplin area and felt there just weren’t enough family entertainment options here.
“So instead of complaining about it, we decided to do something about it,” Johnson said. “Kellen came up with the idea of Topgolf. I was like, 'Dude, it’s Joplin, Missouri. I don’t think it’s going to fly.' But three years later, our plans went from building a small little driving range with a shack to what this is going to be.”
Topgolf is a golf-based entertainment franchise with locations in Rogers, Arkansas; Overland Park, Kansas; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; and St. Louis.
Johnson said he and Grantham moved to Rogers and went to work at the Topgolf location there to get an inside view of the business.
“We learned a lot of what to do and what not to do, which was very informative,” Johnson said. “It’s a little different going to it versus working there and seeing it every day because sometimes you might catch them on a bad day, sometimes you might catch a good day. But when you’re actually there working, you can kind of see all the ups and downs and in-betweens. I worked there about six months. Kellen is still working there. He’ll work there a couple of months longer.”
Johnson said the driving range at Tee Time will be bordered by nets reaching up to 130 feet in the air to keep errant golf balls from flying out to East Street or into the neighborhood to the west.
Johnson, who owns a landscaping company and is a partner in a downtown Joplin nightspot called Brew Pub, said they want to make Tee Time a “place where people feel welcome and feel like they want to be here and be a part of it.”
Kristy Tackett, a partner with Johnson at the Brew Pub, said golf-based venues like Topgolf are popular.
“I know people travel to go to Topgolf, so I think this is going to be good for the area,” Tackett said. “Outdoor entertainment is always good. We don’t have a lot of outdoor options, and this is something all ages can enjoy. And everything new is on South Range Line. I like how this is kind of out of that area and it’s in an open space. I think this area is great for it, and I think it will be good for Webb City.”
Johnson said he and Grantham hope to have construction done by early in the spring of 2024 and the business up and running by late spring or early summer of 2024. He said he remembers driving by the location as a kid when it was covered in chat piles and mine waste.
“Not in a million years did I dream I'd own this land and be building something on it,” he said. “But the city of Webb City was good about getting us out here and making it so we were able to purchase this land. It’s really good that we were able to take a place that was once lost and make it our own and build something good on it.”
