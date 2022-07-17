In this weekly feature, we put five questions before someone in the community. Today, we chat with Cavanaugh Studyvin, of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, about an upcoming event focused on nonprofit organizations.
1. What are the details of the upcoming Regional Nonprofit Meet-up?
The Regional Nonprofit Meet-up will be held at the Advanced Training and Technology Center at 420 S. Grand Ave. in Joplin on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. It is open to all nonprofit organizations and free to attend, but you must RSVP by Monday, July 25, due to limited space. Breakfast will be provided by Trackside Burgers and coffee from Maple Leaf Coffeehouse. You can RSVP by contacting any of the following chambers of commerce: Barton County, Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin or Neosho.
2. How did the idea for this event originate?
Personally, this idea has been on my "chamber bucket list" for almost two years since I have been the executive director at the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. Our area chamber directors meet quarterly for a roundtable discussion, and I recently brought up the idea to the group.
I know that all of our chambers have or would like to have a networking event for the nonprofits, but we decided as a group that by working together, we can make this event more than just a networking opportunity. It is exciting to see Barton County, Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin and Neosho chambers of commerce partner to create a spectacular event for our community organization leaders.
3. Why focus specifically on nonprofits?
The focus is nonprofit organizations because we want to help connect them to each other through networking, and then provide resources and education to assist in the growth and collaboration within these organizations on a regional level.
There will be a networking portion of the event with the opportunity for each organization to stand up to the group and introduce themselves. Then there will be four 15-minute presentations from guest speakers covering topics such as organization structure and governance, grants, marketing and workforce development. The remainder of the event gives attendees the chance to meet with those speakers for small-group discussions.
4. How do area nonprofits benefit our communities?
We have so many fantastic nonprofit organizations that offer a variety of services for the community and its residents. Our hope is that they learn about each other's offerings and services so they can either team up to work together, help each other expand those offerings and just general awareness. That will in return help everyone spread the word about those services and bring awareness so more people can be helped.
5. Are similar events planned in the future?
My hope is that this could become an annual event. As new staff join these organizations and more nonprofits are created, the need will be there. We have thought about having different topics and guest speakers the following year, making it something different for repeat attendees, too.
Our area chambers of commerce enjoy working together to help the growth of our region. We have also spoken about hosting a big networking event open to all businesses and nonprofits quarterly and other ways we can come together as a region to help support our communities. Collaboration is key to the growth and success of our region.
