WEBB CITY, Mo — Simpson Funeral Home announced recently that it has entered its third generation of ownership.
Austin Simpson and his wife, Amanda, have taken leadership of the company from Austin’s parents, Hal and Stefanie Simpson, with a sale finalized in August.
Austin said in a statement that he will continue the legacy instilled by his late grandfather, Jack C. Simpson. “...Our legacy in serving families in the midst of grief and loss will continue under the strong footings set generations before me. ... As the longest-standing family-owned and -operated firm in our area, our staff and I will be industry leaders in quality and care for all.”
The company maintains locations in Webb City and Carl Junction.
The company also announced plans for the expansion and modernization of its homes.
“We are the first funeral home in the area to offer fully online planned cremation and burial plans,” Austin said.
Other plans for modernization include the renovation of both funeral homes and the expansion of overall services.
