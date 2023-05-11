A recently completed tourism study that pointed to a sports and events center as a potential visitor draw in Joplin also evaluated eight locations for such a resource.
The report analyzed information compiled on several types of centers. In addition to a sports facility, consultants looked at a convention center and an amphitheater. The sports and event center was favored because a convertible building could be constructed to accommodate trade shows and meetings as well as athletics.
Consultants from CSL International concluded that two site options near the busy Range Line corridor would be best suited. Those sites are called the “I-44 Land and the Menards Retail District.”
Other locations evaluated were Union Depot downtown, Joplin Entertainment Mile, Geneva outdoor venue, the Renaissance fair site, the Joplin Athletic Complex and MSSU.
Menards Retail District
The Menards Inc.-owned property involves 23 acres in the 32nd Street Place development along 32nd Street, east of Range Line Road.
It was preferred because there is sufficient acreage with close interstate access near hotels and restaurants.
The consultants said the site’s challenges are that the property is privately owned, there are existing structures and it is not in easy walking distance to nearby hotels and other amenities. That makes the property less marketable for a convention center site. However, the study noted that walkways and more streets could be built to increase mobility.
Evaluation of the site resulted in a rating of the property as strong for an indoor sports center or a sports and event center or moderate for a convention center or amphitheater.
The I-44 Land
This tract consists of 70 acres owned by Joseph Properties. The consultants rated it as a strong choice as the location for an indoor sports arena or a sports and events center. Its strengths are sufficient acreage near a base of hotels with Interstate 44 access and visibility.
Drawbacks are it is close to a residential area and is not walkable to many hotels and restaurants. Despite that, it was rated as a strong candidate for a sports venue and as moderate for convention center or amphitheater.
Union Depot
Situated on a 4.1-acre site north of First and Main streets, the depot is owned by the Department of Natural Resources. It drew consideration in the study as a publicly owned location near downtown that is walkable to downtown restaurants and near Route 66.
Challenges for the depot property are that it is on a smaller site that is a distance from the hotel district and has other structures there, according to the study. It was rated as challenging for either type of sports venue or convention center and a moderate site for an amphitheater.
Joplin Entertainment Mile
This property is located west of Missouri Highway 249 involving 112 acres of undeveloped land owned by Bayt Inc.-Cedar Tree Management. The size of the property, the fact that it is undeveloped and its highway accessibility and visibility are advantages, but the study consultants and those who had input in the study regarded it as a significant distance from restaurants and retail. It would require development of those amenities or a shuttle service to them.
It too was rated as a challenging location for either type of sports venues or a convention center near a moderate location for an amphitheater.
Geneva outdoor venue
This was the location of the former International Paper Co. plant south of 20th Street and east of Range Line Road along Geneva Avenue.
It contains 96 acres and is owned by the paper company. It has sufficient acreage near some retails stores and restaurants, but it has existing developments, is not near the interstate and is not walkable to hotels.
For the purposes of a sports center or amphitheater, it’s moderately suited, according to the study, but might need development of a hotel or a shuttle service to the hotel district. It was considered a challenging site for a convention center.
Joplin Athletic Complex
This 34-acre outdoor athletic complex on the west side of Joplin at First Street and Tri-State Road is city-owned with tennis courts, a baseball stadium, a softball complex and soccer fields. Those fields do not use all the property.
Its drawbacks are that it’s across town from I-44, the hotels and restaurants, shopping and entertainment, according to the study. Shuttle service could help if a tourism project were built there.
It was rated as moderately suited as a location for an indoor sports center or amphitheater and challenging as a sports and event center or convention center.
MSSU
A proposed site on the university property was not identified.
The study concluded that the strength of locating a venue there was that it could be suitable for multiple options, would have synergies with university athletics, would cost less in utilities and infrastructure to develop and has a walkable campus.
Challenges cited were ownership, distance from the hotel and restaurant district on south Range Line Road, and accessibility to the interstate. The campus could be negatively affected by crowds, traffic and noise. It would benefit from an on-site hotel and would require quite a bit of work to build access and exits to a new facility.
The consultants rated it as a moderately suitable location for an indoor sports center or amphitheater but challenging as a site for a sports and events center or convention center.
Renaissance fair site
This is a 128-acre property in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park at the junction of interstates 49 and 44. It is owned by the Joplin Industrial Development Corp. There may be a Renaissance-type fair held on the property in the future.
The property’s strengths were listed as having sufficient acreage that is undeveloped near the interstate. Its challenges are distance from hotels, restaurants and retail, and not being directly on I-44. It would require significant infrastructure development.
It was rated as challenging as location for an indoor sports center, sports and event center or convention center, and moderate as an amphitheater.
Results of the study, commissioned in January, were outlined at a recent City Council meeting. Further review and discussion of it will be held in the future, city officials said.
