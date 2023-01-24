Registration is open for several computer training classes offered through Crowder College's Training & Development Solutions program.
Microsoft Excel courses are offered on Feb. 24 for basic training, March 3 for intermediate training and March 10 for advanced training.
All are offered at $150 per person and will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Advanced Training and Technology Center, 420 Grand Ave. in Joplin.
Register online at crowder.edu.
