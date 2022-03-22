PITTSBURG, Kan. — Training in mobile hydraulic systems and hydrostatic drives, ideal for a wide range of technicians, industry representatives and instructors, is planned for May 16-19 at Pittsburg State University.
The session will be led by Tim Dell, a professor in the PSU department of automotive technology and coordinator of the diesel and heavy equipment program, one of only a handful of such programs in the U.S. Dell will use two of his own books, “Hydraulic Systems for Mobile Equipment” and “Heavy Equipment Power Trains and Systems,” as the basis for the class, which he developed to help build the fundamental knowledge necessary to be a diagnostician.
“In these workshops, participants will learn answers to questions that the manufacturers do not even know about,” he said. “The boards we use are the best in the world, and they enable participants to see things that are otherwise not visible, such as the fluid flow in an open-center system, the amount of fluid present in an accumulator, the bubbles formed by cavitation, a cylinder in an overrunning circuit, and the relationships of pressures and flows in various hydraulic systems."
Participants will build multiple hydraulic circuits including open-center, pressure-compensating, pre-spool LSPC, post-spool and negative flow control. Multiple machines also will be operated for demonstration purposes, Dell said.
Dell will offer two additional sessions in Pittsburg this summer: an advanced hydraulics class in July and a basic hydraulics class in August.
“Honestly, a lot of today's hydraulic systems have people puzzled, and the workshops will solve those mysteries,” he said.
The workshops are sponsored by the Kansas Center for Career and Technical Education at Pittsburg State University. Register at kccte.pittstate.edu/workshop.
For more details, call 620-235-4261.
