Firefighters with the Tri-Cities Fire Protection District will be better prepared to help people who find themselves needing rescue from the water thanks to a donation from the Arvest Foundation, an arm of Arvest Bank.
The foundation gave the fire district, which covers central Jasper County and the communities of Alba, Purcell and Neck City, a donation totaling $7,000, which the district used to buy dry suits to allow firefighters to enter the water and stay dry.
“That way, when we go out in the winter on water rescues, we can stay dry and not freeze,” said Tri-Cities fire Chief Josh Craig. “It’s a big deal for us. The last water rescue I remember was roughly four years ago. It was either January or February. We had the bad flood, and it was extremely cold, and two of us had to jump in a river and go get a woman out. It personally took me three or four days to warm up — it was really cold.”
Craig said the district bought six suits.
He said the Spring River and North Fork Creek both run through the area.
“And we’ve got multiple low-water crossings from little creeks, and neighboring departments call for help as well, so we’ll put them to use,” Craig said. “This is going to be safer for our guys and make our jobs safer for sure.”
Austin Hyslip, with Arvest Bank, said being able to give back to the community like this means a lot to Arvest employees.
“Being able to go out in the communities we serve and give deserving organizations like the Tri-Cities (Fire) Protection District a helping hand means the world to our associates,” Hyslip said. “The equipment this grant helped them purchase will keep the firefighters safe from cold water as well as other dangers like pesticide runoff from neighboring farms.”
