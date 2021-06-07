Tyson Foods recently announced that it will launch a new line of plant-based products in select retail and e-commerce markets across parts of Asia and the Pacific. The products will be offered under the brand First Pride.
The initial launch will introduce frozen bites, nuggets and strips made with plants to consumers in Malaysia. Tyson said in a statements its products are halal-certified and made with regionally sourced ingredients including bamboo fiber, soy protein and wheat protein. The company will then roll out the products to other markets in the region in the coming months.
“We’re thrilled to offer Asia Pacific consumers more high-quality protein choices as they explore flexitarian diets,” Tan Sun, a Tyson official, said in a statement. “The Asian market is a natural fit for this category, with traditional plant-based products like tofu already entrenched in the culture. The key to meeting consumer preferences with new plant-based protein is through innovation and making locally relevant products that taste great, which is our expertise."
Tyson also said in its statement that alternative proteins could account for 11% of the global protein market by 2035.
“We’re committed to Asia Pacific, and as protein consumption of all kinds continue to grow in the region, we intend to grow with consumers and be the leader across all proteins,” Sun said. “Our plant-based launch will complement our existing assets across Thailand, Malaysia and Australia, where we offer a range of products from poultry to beef.”
Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, has poultry processing plants in Monett and Noel.
People in business
Banker John Lopes retiring
Pinnacle Bank Market President John Lopes will retire on June 30 after 25 years with Pinnacle Bank.
During his time as market president, Lopes oversaw asset growth for the bank in Joplin, Webb City and Sarcoxie.
Pinnacle Bank invites the public to an open house to celebrate his retirement from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the downtown Joplin branch at 802 S. Main St.
Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $15.7 billion financial holding company operating 159 community banks in eight states.
State appointments
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently appointed Astra Ferris, of Lamar, to the Missouri Workforce Development Board.
Ferris is the CEO for the Barton County Chamber of Commerce. Previously, she served as a commercial assistant, regional marketing representative and banker for US Bank. She is certified by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management.
Ferris graduated from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and is currently pursuing a master of business administration.
Parson also appointed Jeanee Kennedy, of Seneca, to the Missouri State Board of Nursing.
Kennedy is currently the vice president of nursing services for Freeman Health System in Joplin. Prior to that, she was an administrative director of regulatory compliance for Freeman.
Kennedy received her associate degree in nursing from Crowder College and is certified as a registered nurse. She attended American Sentinel University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing along with a master of business administration with an emphasis in health care.
