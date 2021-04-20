Tyson Foods on Tuesday said it is expanding vaccination efforts to include family members of employees as well as others living in their homes.
“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement. “We strive to be a valued partner in every plant community our team members call home. We know expanding access to the vaccine not only helps them and their loved ones but can have positive public health implications for the broader communities where we operate."
Tyson said nearly 40,000 employees have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at Tyson facilities or in nearby community facilities.
Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansas, has plants in Noel and Monett in Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.