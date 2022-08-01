Tyson Foods has awarded $1.5 million in grants to 63 nonprofit organizations to support hunger relief and community assistance programs.
The donations are part of a nationwide effort supported by Tyson and include most Feeding America member food banks.
Many of the food banks and hunger relief organizations are in the Four-State Area.
“We’re committed to relieving hunger and are honored to support organizations that work hard every day to help communities impacted by food insecurity,” Tim Grailer, senior director of business operations for Tyson Foods, said in a statement. “These grants will support hunger relief agencies across the country, increase their capacity and provide greater access to protein.”
Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships for Feeding America, said in a statement that more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, are food insecure in America.
“The Feeding America network of food banks is working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger across the country. We are grateful for Tyson’s longstanding commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal.”
Tyson, in its 2021 Sustainability Report, noted that it had donated more than 16 million pounds of protein, valued at $36 million and equivalent to 64 million meals, to support food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.
Four-State Area organizations supported with these grants include:
Arkansas
• Delta Regional Community Service Outreach Network
• Samaritan House Community Center
• River Valley Food Kids
• Arkansas Food Bank
• Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
• Harvest Texarkana
• Compassion Center of Northwest Arkansas Inc.
• Crawford Sebastian Community Development Council Inc.
• Rockin’ Baker Academy
• Apple Seeds Inc.
• Northwest Arkansas Equality Inc.
• Teen Action and Support Center
• Central Arkansas Library System Foundation
• Rogers Public Education Foundation Inc.
• Linwood Moscow Volunteer Fire Department
• The Transformation Project Incorporated
Kansas
• Kansas Food Bank Warehouse Inc.
• Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas Inc.
Missouri
• Second Harvest Community Food Bank
• Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri
• Southeast Missouri Food Bank
• Open Door Service Center
• Harvesters-The Community Food Network
• Community Baptist Church
Oklahoma
• Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Enid & N. Central Oklahoma Inc. (Feeding For Elderly)
