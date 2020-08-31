SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced last week that it will provide more than 1 million meals, ice and other supplies in response to severe weather that hit the Gulf region recently.
Tyson said it will coordinate with local authorities, the Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and other disaster relief organizations to establish a coordinated response to deliver the aid to storm victims, volunteers, first responders and others.
“The impact of Hurricane Laura is still being felt, and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” Debra Vernon, senior director of corporate social responsibility for Tyson, said in a statement. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our team members, disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”
Tyson said it is sending truck loads of product totaling more than 250,000 pounds, or the equivalent to 1 million meals, in addition to bulk and bagged ice to affected communities.
Tyson has responded to other communities hit by disaster, including Joplin in 2011 following the tornado.
In April 2012, the company unveiled a 53-foot semitrailer with enough refrigerated space to store up to 20,000 pounds of product for initial response and dry storage to transport supplies to set up a feeding site and support for Tyson cook teams. Meals that Matter is capable of distributing more than 100,000 meals per day to victims of disaster, first responders, volunteers and Tyson team members.
Based in Arkansas, Tyson has poultry processing plants in Noel and Monett in Southwest Missouri.
Walmart to add lactation suites
Walmart and Mamava last week announced plans to install lactation suites in more than 100 Walmart stores.
Mamava lactation suites are freestanding spaces that provide a clean, comfortable and private option to breastfeed or pump. The pods are accessed through the Mamava app, which guides mom to a pod’s location. The app opens the pod and allows mothers to customize lighting and airflow, as well as listen to soothing sounds.
The pods are free to use. Walmart said it is the first retailer to install Mamava pods in a store setting, offering moms another breastfeeding option.
“We started Mamava to ensure that every breastfeeding mother could choose whether or not to breastfeed, so we set out to remove all barriers to making that choice,” Sascha Mayer, Mamava’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “Walmart’s commitment to supporting breastfeeding associates and community members with Mamava pods is a huge leap forward for inclusivity and normalizing breastfeeding culture.”
The launch follows a successful pilot in three Walmart stores last year.
No Southwest Missouri stores are on the list; the nearest location is Bentonville, Arkansas.
Freeman receives honors for providing stroke care
Freeman Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s 2020 Get With the Guidelines — Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Paula Baker, Freeman Health System's president and CEO, said in a statement, “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidence-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Freeman earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
Freeman also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months.
