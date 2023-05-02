A second Tyson Foods meat processing plant will be the focus of an effort to capture methane from the operation.
NW Natural and BioCarbN said they will partner with Tyson Foods in Dakota City, Nebraska, with NW Natural investing approximately $12 million to convert methane captured from operation into renewable natural gas, also known as biomethane, to heat homes and businesses.
The companies partner with Tyson’s Lexington, Nebraska, plant in 2022.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the biogas that is used to produce renewable natural gas can come from a variety of sources including livestock farms, municipal solid waste landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and waste products from food and beverage production. Renewable natural gas can be used for electricity generation, vehicle fuel and more.
At full capacity, the two projects combined are expected to produce enough renewable natural gas each year to heat for more than 5,400 homes annually.
“Each project like this contributes meaningful carbon reductions on behalf of our customers and moves us toward achieving our shared climate goals,” David H. Anderson, NW Natural president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re aggressively pursuing additional opportunities, so we can increase our use of renewables over time.”
NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Co. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, is the world's largest meat processor, and has poultry processing operations in both Noel and Monett in Southwest Missouri.
