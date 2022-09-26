As Puerto Rico recovers from Hurricane Fiona, U.S. Cellular is offering customers free calls to the territory through Oct. 31.
Fiona hit southwestern Puerto Rico on Sept. 18. As of Sunday, about 45% of Puerto Rico’s 1.47 million power customers remained in the dark, and 20% of 1.3 million water customers had no service as workers struggled to reach submerged power substations and fix downed lines. Gas stations, grocery stores and other businesses temporarily shut down due to lack of fuel for generators. The National Guard first dispatched fuel to hospitals and other critical infrastructure.
Through the end of October, U.S. Cellular customers can make outbound calls to Puerto Rico with no international dialing rates applied. Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.
