Unemployment continues to fall in Joplin and across the state, according to the latest data provided by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
The unemployment rate for Joplin in May — the latest month available — was 2.8%, down from 2.9% in April, and down from a high of 11.1% in April of 2020, with the onset of the pandemic. That is nearing a record low of 2.7%, set in 2018.
The unemployment rate for Missouri in May was 3.1%, down from 3.4% in April, and down from 11.2% in April of 2020.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
