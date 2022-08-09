A former FBI pilot who is familiar to the Joplin area has been hired by city officials to operate the Joplin Regional Airport.
Joplin native Bart Starkey succeeds former longtime airport manager Steve Stockam, who retired in April from city employment.
Starkey has lived in the Joplin area for many years and has broad experience in management.
He graduated in 1986 from Missouri Southern State University and joined the U.S. Marine Corps becoming an air defense controller. After his discharge, he joined Sonoco Products Co. He worked as a systems manager and production supervisor.
Starkey then decided to attend graduate school and earned a master's degree in business administration at the University of Arkansas.
After he graduated, the FBI was recruiting, and he took a job with the federal agency. His career lasted 21 years. He worked in Oklahoma City and then was transferred to Joplin. He then was assigned to Kansas City. His family stayed in the Joplin area, and he commuted for his weekday duties in Kansas City.
Because he had a private pilot license and was an FAA-certified instrument-rated commercial pilot, he worked as an FBI pilot who held the position of pilot in command. In that role, Starkey worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration and other government agencies that are involved in aviation, the city said in a statement announcing his hiring.
He retired from the FBI in 2017.
"Bart will be a strong asset to the Joplin airport and the city,” said Dan Johnson, interim director of the city's public works department, in a city statement. "Air service is important to this community for our citizens and businesses, and provides a valuable component for economic development. His skills are unique and offer an insight into the airline industry that will be helpful to those utilizing this service."
"I’m excited to serve as the airport manager, and look forward to continuing the quality service that the Joplin Regional Airport is recognized for,” Starkey said in the statement.
"Southwest Missouri offers many great amenities, and the airport is on that list. I grew up around the airport and it had an enormous impact on my life in my younger years. I remember the airshows and the Ozark Airlines jets waking me up every morning; they were my alarm clock. It is wonderful to be a part of this facility and its operations.”
Joplin's commercial flight service has been in flux over the years, obtaining airline service through the federal Essential Air Service subsidy program for cities that had air service when the airline industry was deregulated several decades ago. After a number of years of having flight service from small airlines, or to small or midsized hubs, the city in 2017 won commercial service from American Airlines to Dallas and in 2019 to Chicago.
But the airline stopped those flights when COVID-19 hit in 2020, nearly stalling all airline travel. The airline posted an $8.9 billion loss on its 2020 operations and pulled out of cities like Joplin, citing its financial hardship.
United Airlines through its regional carrier SkyWest then was awarded the EAS bid to continue air service. Flights to Denver and Chicago were offered, but that airline earlier this year notified the FAA that it intended to end Joplin service because of a pilot shortage. The FAA put out a request for bids on service and did not receive a bid on suitable service for Joplin, and then ordered SkyWest to continue offering a limited number of flights, which are to continue until the end of the year.
Starkey said he is committed to help Joplin retain air service.
"We're here to stay in the commercial airline business," he said. "That's certainly a goal."
His annual salary is $54,662.
