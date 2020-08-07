Unemployment for the Joplin metropolitan area fell for the second straight month, dropping to 6.9% in June, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
The pandemic that arrived in the area in March, and eventually led to an economic shutdown, caused unemployment to triple for the Joplin area, going from 3.5% in February and March to 10.6% in April. That was the highest level the metro area (Jasper and Newton counties) has seen in at least 30 years. Records of the MERIC database go back only to 1990.
Joplin's unemployment fell in May to 9.2%.
The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.
The previous high for Joplin in the past 30 years was 8.7% in September 2009 and again for several months in the fall of 2010 during the Great Recession.
Unemployment has been between 2.7% and 3.5% during the past two years for the Joplin area. In fact, the 2.7% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for five months in the summer and fall of 2018 was a record low, meaning Joplin went from record low to record high unemployment in less than two years.
According to MERIC, Missouri's unemployment rate in June was reported at 7.9%, down from 10.1% in May and 10.2% in April, but still more than double the 3.9% the state reported in March.
Nationwide, unemployment hit 11.1% in June, down from 13.3% in May and 14.7% in April. The national unemployment rate for July was reported Friday at 10.2%, the third month in a row for a decrease.
State and local numbers for July are not yet available.
There had been predictions that unemployment could climb to nearly 25% — levels not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s, but David Mitchell, professor of economics at Missouri State University, and director of the Bureau of Economic Research there, doesn't think those earlier predictions are realistic now, "probably not at this stage of the game ... That ship has sailed."
Perceptions — whether the virus is or is not a serious threat — drive economic decisions, but Mitchell said the reality is that the economy can't recover until COVID-19 is under control, which is why he encourages people to wear a mask, social distance, and follow other personal and public health protocols.
"The only way we are going to get back to normal is to get the virus numbers down," he said. "The best way to do that is to keep it from spreading. The masks help keep it from spreading."
42% of jobs recovered
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, less than the gains of May and June. At any other time, hiring at that level would be seen as a blowout gain. But after employers shed 22 million jobs in March and April, larger increases are needed to heal the job market. The hiring of the past three months has recovered only 42% of the jobs lost to the pandemic-induced recession, according to the Labor Department’s jobs report released Friday.
Nationally, the July rate of 10.2% still exceeds the highest rate during the 2008-09 Great Recession.
“The progress is encouraging, but let’s not lose sight of where we currently are,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director at the jobs website Indeed. “By both the unemployment rate and the cumulative hit to employment, the current labor market crisis is worse than the Great Recession ... Until the virus is under control, a full and sustained recovery will remain out of reach.”
July’s job gain was much lower than June’s 4.8 million and May’s 2.7 million. Hiring weakened last month in a range of industries. Manufacturing added just 26,000 jobs — less than one-tenth its June gain. Restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues gained 592,000 — just one-quarter of their June increase. Retailers added 258,000 jobs, down from more than 800,000 in June.
Friday’s report also showed that 16.3 million people were unemployed in July — nearly triple the 5.9 million who were out of work before the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
