Joplin movers and shakers often look south to the Bentonville and Rogers area with a bit of a covetous eye, crediting how the area’s well-known corporate headquarters give it development advantages.
Travis Stephens, the new president for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said Joplin has advantages that draw interest from Bentonville, however.
“Just from listening to conversations around town, people say that Bentonville is getting so expensive, that people are getting pushed out,” Stephens said. “They see Joplin, and the (Bella Vista) bypass made Joplin even closer. There are a lot of opportunities for development, even for industrial folks who want to move closer to Bentonville.”
The chamber on Wednesday announced the hiring of Stephens to fill a post after an 11-month search for a successor to former President Toby Teeter.
Stephens, a University of Arkansas graduate, brings 14 years of experience working with both chambers and cities in Northwest Arkansas. He previously held a similar position for the Clarksville Regional Economic Development Organization and Clarkesville-Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and is currently the chief operations officer for the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, a post he has held since 2019.
In between those two jobs, he was hired by the city of Bella Vista as economic development manager, creating the city’s first economic development plan. He has also held positions on boards focused on developing workforce and economic activity.
Betsy Kissel, who chairs the Joplin chamber’s board of directors, in a news release called that experience impressive.
“(Stephens) comes from an impressive chamber background with knowledge and experience in community relations, economic development, and civic engagement,” Kissel said. “We are looking forward to working with him in the near future and for years to come.”
His first day on the job will be June 28. Once he starts work, he plans to hold a listening tour, meeting stakeholders and other officials to find out which of his current plans and goals should get his priority.
He also said he is excited to get to work — investments that the area has made in itself over the last decade line up with this new opportunity for him: “I think I’m the perfect fit for Joplin, and Joplin is the perfect fit for me,” he said.
Stephens plans to ensure that both big and small businesses get the chamber’s efforts, so that downtown revitalization continues while larger industrial entities are pursued. He also said that there are plenty of things Joplin can do, even without those well-known corporate headquarters.
“Everyone in Bentonville has seen how the massive investment in amenities has made the city more attractive,” Stephens said. “We can talk about trails and arts, but I would point to a robust parks system, for instance. The neat restaurants, food trucks, different venues and all of these things that have popped up started with a few dominoes to fall.”
