PITTSBURG, Kan. — The shipping and package delivery giant FedEx will build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center near the intersection of U.S. Highway 400 and U.S. Highway 69 immediately south of Pittsburg. It's expected to be operational by October.
FedEx and the city of Pittsburg announced Monday that the center, one of 650 FedEx has across the country, would be built immediately west of the Kansas Crossing Casino.
Workers have been on the scene moving dirt for a few days.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the center will take advantage of the expansion of U.S. Highway 69 to four lanes from Southeast Kansas to Kansas City. The Kansas Department of Transportation is expected to finish the four-lane expansion of U.S. Highway 69 from Kansas City to just north of Pittsburg later this year.
“The new FedEx Ground distribution center is a tremendous development for Pittsburg, the region and our state,” Kelly said. “I am so grateful for the collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce and the Kansas Department of Transportation in support of FedEx Ground’s fast-moving investment plans. Completion of the four-lane U.S. 69 highway expansion to Pittsburg was a critical part of this business investment and growth of our economic development capacity in Southeast Kansas and our state.”
FedEx and city officials declined to say how many jobs would be created. FedEx, in its release about the project, said the center will employ full- and part-time employees.
“The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions,” the company said in the release. ”We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”
Pittsburg City Administrator Daron Hall said the company asked the city and Chamber of Commerce to keep precise job creation numbers confidential but that the project is the largest job creator in Pittsburg since 2016.
“You have to go back almost eight years to find a project that created more jobs than this one will, and that was the Kansas Crossing project,” Hall said.
Hall said the company didn’t ask for any tax breaks or other incentives to build the project, and none were given.
“They just came in and told us what they needed as far as roads and assistance from us with plan review and design and timeline, but they never asked for any incentives, and we really appreciate that,” Hall said. “It’ll really be a nice boost to our property taxes. That property tax income affects the schools, the county and the city for sure.”
Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce President Blake Benson said time was of the essence as far as gathering permits and information needed to get the project started.
“A big portion of FedEx’s business comes from the holiday season, and so from the very beginning we knew we were under a tight timeline to get things in order and allow the construction crews to get in and get started on the project so it could be operational by October of this year,” Benson said.
Hall said finding workers in this tight labor market will be a challenge, but he believes that’s one reason why FedEx chose Pittsburg.
