CARTHAGE, Mo. — The first of what the Vision Carthage organization hopes will be a number of projects that will spruce up building facades on buildings on the town square has been completed.
That makes board members of the nonprofit booster group, along with Robert and Rebecca Botts, the owners of Grace Lanes and the buildings that received the attention in the mood to celebrate.
A new blue awning stretches over front of two businesses along Third Street between Howard Street and the Grace Lanes Bowling Alley, thanks to the program created by Vision Carthage to help small-business owners.
Robert Botts said Vision Carthage provided half of the approximately $5,000 cost of the new awning, making it possible for his small business to make some upgrades.
“I didn’t want to spend $5,000 for an awning, but I would go part of that,” Botts said. “We were trying to come up with some way to do it, and when they offered to do half of it, we said OK.
“Vision Carthage has been easy to work with as far as their follow-ups and organization, and I encourage other people to get to know a bit abut them and what they can do for the community.”
Jen Kirby, executive director of Vision Carthage, said private donors provided the money for this project, and they have money waiting for new applications now.
“We are grateful for our partners — Carthage Community Foundation, Old Missouri Bank and Arvest Bank — who have contributed to the cause, along with private, individual donors,” Kirby said. “The Facade Improvement Program is designed to help property owners renovate or rehabilitate the facade of their building in projects that promote retail activity, create an attractive environment, encourage high quality architectural design, use high quality materials, and enhance neighborhood character. Projects meeting these objectives are eligible for a cost share program for up to one-half of the costs of the eligible facade improvements. Applications are considered by the Economic Vitality committee of Vision Carthage.”
Kirby said she hopes the program will attract more applicants now that they have a completed project to show.
“With most buildings being more than 100 years old, repairs can be costly,” Kirby said. “Vision Carthage’s mission is to promote the beautification and revitalization of Carthage through volunteerism, partnerships, community and business engagement. The organization promotes revitalization efforts through historic preservation and strives to support the small businesses in our community.”
Wade Haws, owner of Carthage Lock and Key with his son, Nathan Haws, said he’s excited about getting the new awning in place.
“It’s like Robert said, people will drive by and see that and think ‘oh, that’s kind of nice,’” Haws said.
