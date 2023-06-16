Members of the Vision Carthage board of directors on Friday join Rebecca and Robert Botts (front) and Jen Kirby (directly behind the Bottses), in applauding the facade work at their buildings at at 231 E. Third St. in Carthage. Vision Carthage, of which Kirby is executive director, funded half the cost of the new awning as part of its Facade Improvement Program, which offers grants designed to help building owners in or around the Carthage square. This is the program’s first completed project.

GLOBE | JOHN HACKER