Vowels Stovern Wealth, a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm founded by Bryan Vowels and Troy Stovern, broke ground last week on a new building.
The office is at 4037 Gateway Drive in Joplin. The office is currently at 1821 E. Fourth St.
Vowels said the 7,000-square-foot building is set for completion next spring. Marion Construction Group, Neosho, is the contractor.
The company, in a statement, said: "This momentous occasion marks the start of construction of a state-of-the-art modern facility designed to provide an exceptional client experience. It will feature a fireplace, serene views of Shoal Creek, and spacious offices to accommodate future growth surrounded by the beauty of nature.
"This new building represents our continued commitment to provide our community with the best in financial services and an environment that’s conducive to creating meaningful plans."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.