Though it can seem a bit slow at times, there’s nothing static about downtown Joplin. Some changes are in the works.
A new bar and restaurant, 530 Somewhere, is opening in the former Beast and Barrel at 530 S. Main St. Before that, this historic storefront was a place called Infuxion, an award-winning bar with an excellent cook who prepared the best borscht and beef stroganoff I have ever had. Yeah, borscht on Main Street USA.
Eric Honey, the manager, and his assistant, Drew Neighbor, are in charge of this venture. Honey has experience as a bartender at Beast and Barrel. He also has worked in a gourmet deli at Martha’s Vineyard and in a barbecue joint in Kansas City.
Honey said the restaurant menu is being worked out, but will feature the basics, including a club sandwich, spaghetti red and melt sandwiches, among other things.
“Whatever we do, we are going to do it with consistency,” said Honey.
He plans to deliver his cocktails in short order — no extended waits. “My favorite thing to do is make cocktails with gin,” he said.
Well, that was kind of music to my ears. If I order a drink in the summer, it’s likely to be a gin and tonic with lime. The planned opening date is Aug. 1. That could be the perfect day for a refreshing drink. But some remodeling must be completed by then.
But wait, there’s more. 530 Somewhere also will occupy the storefront directly north of it because the current occupant, Plant Parenthood, is moving to the north end of Northpark Mall. Honey said the storefront at 528 S. Main will be a lounge-event space.
“If we are not having an event there, we hope it will be usable the rest of the time for overflow,” he said.
Another opening
If you want a latte with your cookie from Coley’s Cookies, 901 S. Main St., the wait is almost over.
The Clay Cup coffee shop is expected to open next week inside Coley’s. The opening has been delayed a few weeks because of required inspections.
The Clay Cup was started about 5 1/2 years ago by Jeff Jones and Donna Divine at 114 N. Wood St. in Neosho. If you want a Coley’s cookie in Neosho, you can find one there. The Clay Cup also has a relationship with the Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas. Onyx is an award-winning coffee roaster.
In addition to cookies, Coley’s also offers sandwiches.
A second look
Word on the street has it that Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill is taking a second look at the Joplin market after turning down a deal on one of the most desirable building sites on Range Line Road.
About a year ago, Hawaiian Brothers was attempting to acquire Red Hot & Blue, 2601 S. Range Line Road, for the construction of a new restaurant, but the deal fell through. The restaurant, which dates back to the 1970s as Shotgun Sam’s Pizza and later as Raphael’s Mexican Restaurant-Cantina, was to be razed. The property, which remains vacant, was listed for $2.9 million. It is now under contract, according to David Glenn, with the Glenn Commercial Group.
Hawaiian Brothers, one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in the country, did not announce its plans for the site.
In May, Hawaiian Brothers signed a franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group LLC. This group intends to develop restaurants in Wichita, Kansas; Joplin and Springfield in Missouri, and Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale and Fort Smith in Arkansas.
Details to come.
