JR Learning is returning to the property at the northwest corner of 11th Street and Range Line Road where it operated for more than 25 years. But it won’t be there for long.
The store, which specialized in supplemental educational materials for teachers, is being reopened at 1036 S. Range Line by Geary and Janis Williams for the next 60 days.
American Title Loans, which leased the property for several years, closed late last year. The building is now under contract to another entity and the sale should close in April, creating an opportunity for JR Learning to return for the brief period.
When JR Learning closed seven years ago, the store’s inventory was put in a storage unit. The contents of that unit — new pencils, books, stickers, bulletin boards and decorations — are being liquidated. Most items, with the exception of some professional books, will sell for about $5 or less, according to Geary Williams.
“We hope these low prices can help some teachers,” Williams said.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
This liquidation is taking place while another storefront that specializes in supplemental educational materials is opening on Range Line.
The business, 4-State Teacher Resources, is owned by April Anderson, a former preschool teacher. It has opened in the north end of Chase Colton Plaza, 420 N. Range Line Road.
Bankruptcy watch
Party City is closing 22 stores this month, including stores in Belton and St. Joseph, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.
Joplin’s Party City store, located in the Northpoint Center at 430 S. Range Line Road, is not among the stores the company is closing.
But, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court, there is the possibility that more stores could close in the future. The company, founded in 1986 at East Hanover, New Jersey, closed 28 stores in 13 states before it filed for bankruptcy protection. The pandemic played a major role in the company’s downturn. Sales fell during the lockdowns, and inventories were hampered by supply-chain disruptions.
The chain operates 823 retail locations, of which 770 are owned by the company.
Off the path
From time to time, I get questions from readers via email. The most frequent question of late: When will the new Flat Creek restaurant in Webb City open?
When I visited the site this week, progress on signage and other exterior details had been put in place. Workers were continuing to work inside. This is a large restaurant.
A worker told me the goal is to open next month.
ArtWalk resumes
The first ArtWalk of 2023 will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in downtown Joplin. This is the ArtWalk’s 16th season. More than 30 artists will be represented in eight venues. Three venues will feature music.
At Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., Eric Beezley’s abstract works will be shown. The artisans’ market will feature Dietra Biely, Diane Simonds, Ashley Williams, Deana Markus, Misty White, Shawn Riley, Valerie Ockert, Neva Rowland and Dan Trogdon. Music will be by DeWayne Smith of the Ozark Bards.
At Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, 411 S. Main St., photography from around the globe will be featured. At Full Bore Studios, 413 S. Main St., Lego mosaics by Joshua Judy and paintings by Debra Judy will be shown.
The faith-based paintings of Robin Habnar will be featured at Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St. Gallery hosts Linda Teeter and Roxenne Kendall will offer their art and works by nine other artisans. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck.
Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., will feature plants with artwork by Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Connie Miller, Brent Skinner and others.
At Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., paintings by Andrew Batcheller will be featured.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will feature artists Teresa Barraza and Ginger Copeland.
Artists Rachel Cabral and Stacy Heydt will be featured in the lobby of the Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Music will be by Rebecca and Robert Ensor.
