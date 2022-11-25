Same tasty treats and good service, but in a better location.
Coley’s Cookie Co. has relocated to 901 S. Main St. It’s moved a couple of doors north of its former location. The cookie shop, soon to be a breakfast shop with a lot more activities, has occupied a corner storefront that is now much more visible from Ninth and Main streets.
The shop, which has garnered a sizable following for its specialty cookies, opened on Tuesday, a few days earlier than Nicole Porter, the owner, had expected.
“When they said it was ready, we moved right in,” Porter said. “We now have three times the space and a lot more room for seating.”
Plans call for the evolution of Coley’s Cookie Co. into something more than it is now. Eventually, the shop will offer outdoor seating and places for people to gather to play games.
The shop will have a grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday. The first 25 customers will receive swag bags or gifts that keep giving for a whole year.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Openings
After months of remodeling, the Waffle House, 3506 S. Range Line Road, has reopened with some of the same familiar faces in charge.
The layout of the place has changed. It is much more open. The entrance is now more accessible to people with disabilities. The counters, booths and just about everything else inside are new. But the changes, for some reason, eliminated a few seats, so you might have to wait even longer to get a seat.
Also open is Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina, 2850 S. Range Line Road. The restaurant relocated from a small storefront on East 32nd Street, which will soon be home to a new restaurant, El Caballo de Oro.
Maria’s is one of the few places in town where your guacamole is prepared tableside.
Margarita Ortega, an owner, told me: “It’s been a crazy two weeks. We have been so busy. It’s been good for us for training that the bridge was closed. We’ll be ready now when the bridges open. Hopefully, that will be soon.”
Ortega got her wish on Wednesday when Range Line was reopened after being closed for more than two months so that a bridge could be demolished and replaced.
Santa arrives
Santa made his grand entrance on Wednesday in the J.C. Penney court at Northpark Mall. He will be there until Dec. 24.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visits are free. A variety of photo packages will be available for purchase.
Pet photo nights are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Dec. 12.
Holiday landscapes
Downtown businesses have been preparing for the holiday shopping season by transforming their storefronts, windows and lobbies into festive landscapes. A contest organized by the Downtown Joplin Alliance is being held right now to let the public vote on their favorite decorations based on this year’s theme, “March of the Toys.” Check them out and show your support for the efforts made by downtown merchants.
The merchants are competing in three categories: best use of theme, best use of lights and most creative. Public online voting continues through Dec. 16. Competition winners will be announced and awarded trophies Dec. 20 in the lobby of City Hall.
The decorations will help set the stage for the Joplin Christmas parade, which will be managed again this year by Freeman Health System. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Candy-Land.” The parade will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, with a route from 15th and Main streets north to Second Street.
Commented
