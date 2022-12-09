Thinking back on the experience, I am a little embarrassed about it. But this is what happened.
I made my first visit last week to the Cornell Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue. Having watched this unique structure emerge from the ground up, I really wanted to see how the space inside was to be used to advance the visual and performing arts. I also wanted to see the Thomas Hart Benton exhibit and the membership show in the second-floor galleries.
This is the embarrassing part. I must have said “wow” more than a hundred times. I couldn’t help myself.
In the Benton exhibit, there are 91 master prints dating from 1929 to 1974. I said “wow” with virtually every one of them. Then there is the associated copy that helps put the image into context. Again, all I could say was “wow,” especially when Benton’s own words were used to describe the image.
I have always been a fan of Benton — not because he is from Neosho, or that he once worked at a Joplin newspaper or that his last mural resides in Joplin’s City Hall. It is the captured motion of his style and his subject matter that intrigues me.
He imagined art from a different perspective in that common scenes and characters from American life — literally right here in our backyard — could provide the basis for incredible and universally understood images. He practiced the concept that every picture tells a story. His images tell the stories of who we are and from where we came. I have long held the opinion that he is among this country’s greatest artists.
I have visited Benton’s home and studio in Kansas City, and I have seen his work at the Nelson, the state Capitol, Crystal Bridges and elsewhere, but I have never seen a Benton exhibit like this one. This exhibit, presented by Virginia Laas and the Joplin Visitors and Convention Bureau, and organized by the State Historical Society of Missouri, will continue through March 4. This is the first time all of these lithographs have been displayed together. Kudos to all involved.
The membership show, which showcases the work in several mediums of emerging and established local artists through Dec. 31, served as the perfect counterpoint to the Benton exhibit. As for the Cornell Complex, you have got to see it to grasp its full potential. It’s going to have an enormous impact.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Off the path
I normally cover things on Main Street and Range Line Road, but every once in a while I venture off the beaten path. I was encouraged to try Trackside Burgers & BBQ at 1515 W. 10th St. This is the site of the former Fortune East restaurant.
Trackside, which relocated to Joplin from Webb City, has been open for about a month.
Under the guidance of chef Mike Clark, it specializes in hamburger combos that include either onion rings or fries, and a medium drink. The basic combo starts at $8.95 and goes up from there depending on what you want on your burger. You can also get salads, sandwiches and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Soon, a smoker will be in operation there. Check out the full menu at www.tracksideeats.com.
The basic burger comes with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomato. I added American cheese and some jalapenos. This was a big burger. The patty was bigger than the bun. The onion rings were hot and crispy. This place gets two thumbs up.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
By the way, the opening of Trackside is not the only food news coming out of the west side of Joplin. The former Mojo Burgers at Seventh Street and Maiden Lane has been razed to make way for a Starbucks, and a new Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet will be opening soon in the 2600 block of West Seventh Street.
