If you could pick a time to build a new restaurant or redo an old one on Range Line Road, this might be an opportune moment to do that. The ongoing construction of a new railroad overpass at 29th Street and Range Line has curtailed traffic on a large part of the road and that, in turn, has slowed business.
There’s plenty of building and rebuilding happening right now on the strip, which includes Range Line Road in Joplin and Madison Avenue in Webb City, and some of it will be done about the time the bridge reopens later this year, if all goes as planned.
Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, located at 1901 E. 32nd St., is moving to the former Pacific Rim restaurant at 2850 S. Range Line Road. The Pacific Rim property, which is quite large in terms of square footage, was in rough shape when it was purchased earlier this year by the Louis Ortega family. The property has been redone and is functionally operational again. Expect an opening later this month or in early November.
Panera Bread is relocating from 2401 E. 32nd St. to a new restaurant under construction at 2101 S. Range Line Road. This is the former site of Pizza By Stout. It is to open in December when the bridge is set to reopen.
Expect to see in short order the razing of the former Red Hot & Blue restaurant at 2601 S. Range Line for the construction of a new restaurant at that site.
South of the bridge at the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line, ground has been broken for a new Take 5 car wash and oil-changing station. It should open early next year.
Also south of the bridge is the Waffle House at 3506 S. Range Line, which is wrapping up a complete renovation inside and out. Expect a reopening at any time.
The impact of the bridge closure diminishes as you move farther north on Range Line, but it is still important to note some other construction projects that are underway.
The Taco Bell at 1029 S. Range Line closed last month and is getting a major overhaul. It could reopen later this year.
The massive new location for Metro Appliances & More at 3124 N. Range Line is set to open this spring.
Farther north at 14th and Madison in Webb City, a new and quite stylish Starbucks is under construction. It is to open early next year.
Speaking of Starbucks, Joplin will be getting its fourth one next year. John Hyman, a local commercial real estate broker, told me the former Mojo Burger restaurant at Seventh Street and Maiden Lane is to be razed to make way for a new Starbucks. We can only hope it will be similar in style to the one that is going up in Webb City.
It’s apparent the ongoing increase in interest rates is not throttling commercial development at this time. We’re in a desirable market by all accounts. When the bridge reopens, the strip will certainly be different from what it was when it closed on Sept. 6. We now have two months to go.
New home
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., long a fixture at the southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets, is planning to relocate before the end of the year to the Columbia Building at 420 S. Main St., a company spokeswoman said. The new location will provide more room for the brokerage.
Established in 1890 and based in St. Louis, Stifel is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm, providing securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services.
It is not clear whether the existing property at 401 S. Main St. will be sold or leased. It was constructed after the urban renewal demolition of the six-story Keystone Hotel in late 1969. The hotel was opened by E.Z. Wallower in 1892.
Stifel is moving into the Columbia Building, also known as the Kassab-Lichliter Building. It was constructed in 1893. It was purchased and renovated by the Neal Group in February 2004, starting what would become a renewed interest in downtown storefronts. The building was the first Main Street facade to be reworked with funding from Joplin’s facade-grant program.
