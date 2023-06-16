Flat Creek is a lot more than a fried chicken and catfish restaurant — a lot more.
You can find just about anything you might want on its menu. This is American comfort food, and it’s bringing people to this new Webb City eatery in big numbers.
Flat Creek, located on East Street on the north side of the roundabout that leads to Atwood’s, opened last week. I like to let the dust settle before I visit a new restaurant to let them work out the kinks and assure quality. You know, let the grill season a little. When I visited earlier this week, the place was humming with business, and that was at 4 p.m.
My server, Madeliene, was super patient. When she handed me the menu, I told her: “There’s a lot here. This is going to take awhile.”
Her response: “We get that a lot. Take your time. I’ll be back.”
Let’s start with the starters. There are 11 of those, ranging from fried green tomatoes and pickle chips to loaded potato skins and lobster dip. Want a burger? There are 11 of those. Want a sandwich? There are 12 of those, ranging from wagyu brisket to the Cajun hog and slaw. There are fried chicken, catfish and shrimp baskets. You can get a Cajun seafood bowl with snow crab legs.
Then there’s the home cookin’ section. This would be your pork tenderloin, pork chops, country fried steak. Next up are the entrees, including a 14-ounce ribeye, Atlantic salmon, grilled shrimp and crab legs by the pound. Finally, there is the barbecue section with ribs, brisket and pulled pork. Oh, yeah, they have some designer salads too.
First, I really wanted to try their homemade coleslaw should I happen to order it. I dislike slimy coleslaw. It has to be creamy. Madeliene went back to the kitchen and got me a small sample to try. While she did that, I had more time to study the menu. Turns out, the coleslaw is excellent.
I ordered the hand-breaded country fried steak with white gravy. It comes with mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll served on a hot plate for $18.49. When it arrived, I was stunned by how much food was on the plate. It was enough to feed two people, maybe three. I would definitely need a to-go box.
I want to come back to the sports bar and try the crab leg dinner — with some coleslaw on the side. The bar, with its big-screen TVs and music, looked to be a happening place while I was there. Webb City has definitely landed a winner here.
Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
From the past
Speaking of sports bars, has anyone seen a photograph of Mickey Mantle in the bar that existed in Joplin’s first Holiday Inn? This is a question I got from a reader who believes the original bar might still exist in a home on Grand Lake where it was relocated when the hotel was demolished in about 1980 to make way for the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 2600 S. Range Line Road.
The bar, located inside the Dugout Club, has a distinct look and style that was indicative of the times in which the lounge opened. The Dugout Club, which opened in 1957, was Joplin’s first sports bar. The online photos of Mantle in The Dugout Club do not show the bar.
In his memoir, “The Mick,” Mantle explained how he became involved in the creation of Mickey Mantle’s Holiday Inn by joining forces with local businessman Harold Youngman to form a corporation and sell stock to finance the venture. He got 25% of the 57-room motel. He would sell his interest eight years later, making a significant profit.
Another closing
There were four, and now there are two. Hardee’s has closed its restaurant at 818 S. Range Line Road. That follows the closing earlier this year of the Hardee’s at 1810 S. Main St.
The Hardee’s restaurants at 1641 W. Seventh St. and at Love’s Travel Center, 4013 State Highway 43, continue to operate.
Commented
