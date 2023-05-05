Always game for a salad and pizza buffet for lunch, I checked out the new Gambino’s Pizza in Airport Drive on Wednesday, a day after its opening.
The place was packed with people but the restaurant seemed to be handling the workload without a hitch. It was a little congested around the salad bar.
Gambino’s offers more than just pizza with a variety of toppings and crusts, including cauliflower. The menu features several appetizers, including wings and toasted ravioli. You can also create your own version of a buttery calzone or choose from about a dozen pasta choices and at least that many variations of oven-baked sandwiches.
The calzones range in price from $11.99 to $21.99. The pastas, served with garlic bread, include spaghetti, lasagna, manicotti and alfredo. They range in price from $9.99 to $11.99 for individual meals. The family versions cost more. The sandwiches, which come with a pickle spear and chips, are served on an Italian roll. They range from $9.49 to $11.49. Gambino’s also has a one-trip salad bar for $6.99.
The lunch buffet is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. It includes pizza, pasta, calzone, salad, dessert and drink for $12.99. It’s a good value. The salad bar was fresh and the pizza buffet, despite the demand, was never low on choices. Make sure to try the dutch apple dessert pizza.
This restaurant is spacious inside with some big-screen TVs for entertainment. There’s a dining area outside that is sheltered and there’s a private room inside for small parties and meetings. Gambino’s offers carry-out through its drive-thru window and delivery. You can order online at gambinospizza.com.
It’s located across from Harps at the southwest corner of Highway 171 and Fir Road. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Hiring underway
The new Flat Creek restaurant, north of the roundabout in Webb City, is hiring and there are still several positions that need to be filled, a spokeswoman at the restaurant told me this week.
Most of the jobs related to serving have been filled. Some familiar faces among the ranks of those servers will include members of Webb City’s football program. Positions are still open in the kitchen and back of the restaurant. About 125 to 130 people will be employed. You can apply for a job at the restaurant between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The opening is now scheduled for the end of this month, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The restaurant’s walk-in coolers were turned on this week and that will lead to health department inspections and eventually a permit to operate.
The designers of this restaurant have gone all out on the decorating. To say that the interior is “visually stimulating” would be a good example of understatement.
The restaurant, part of a chain that started at Cape Fair, is located at 215 East Road in Centennial Park. The chain is known for its catfish, fried chicken, steaks, crab legs and burgers.
New home
All American Motorsports and Professional Detail Services has relocated to a much larger property at 4241 S. Main St.
This site, which is being given a complete interior and exterior makeover, is the former home of the Public Park and Sell Auto Mall, which has relocated to 3500 E. Seventh St.
Shane Werberger, the owner of All American, said he needed more space to display his growing inventory of used cars, trucks and sports-utility vehicles. He also has a showroom now and a much larger area for detailing. I have checked out some of these vehicles. The detailing is excellent.
Werberger started the business in 2018 in a former service station at 3227 S. Main St.
A grand opening is planned for July.
Reader inquiry
A reader has asked about what is being constructed at the southwest corner of F and North Main streets.
The city has issued a permit for apartments to be built there.
