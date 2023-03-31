Main Street Home Goods Furniture and More, after months of preparation, has opened in a storefront at 1601 S. Main St. This is the former home of Phoenix Fired Art.
D.W. Walker, who has experience in real estate, personal property appraisals, auctioneering and estate sales, has put together a large and eclectic collection of home goods and furniture, including some complete sets for the dining room. Some of it is new. Some of it is old.
There are antiques and collectibles, and lots of art and unusual home decor pieces. The shop also offers bedding by Ashley and Sealy, and some clothing.
If you are looking for quality used furniture, you should check this place out. If you are looking for new wall art for your dining room, you might find it here.
“A lot of this has come from some big homes in Lake of the Ozarks,” he said. “I bought a lot of Carhartt jeans — 500 of them. Some of it is from estate sales.”
Walker began stocking the storefront in December, but the opening was slowed by building repairs.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Opening
A new smoothie shop, TakeaStand Gourmet Smoothies, opened Wednesday in a storefront at 1520 S. Main St.
The shop relocated to Main Street last week from West Seventh Street.
The shop specializes in gourmet smoothies, dairy-free shakes, 100% natural fresh juices and homemade granola.
It also offers fruit bowls that are topped with granola. The owners are Keli Starr and Corey Allen.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
On the market
The former Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant at the northwest corner of 20th and Main streets is on the market. The restaurant closed back in 2014 and was later absorbed by a veterinarian’s clinic.
The property was just listed by John Hyman, a local commercial real estate broker, on behalf of a client who thinks the property might be attractive to a national food franchise. The other part of the clinic, the former Joplin Tobacco Co., has a “Mutt Medics” sign on it. Details to come.
Bunny returns
The Easter Bunny has returned to the J.C. Penney court at Northpark Mall and will be there for family photos through April 8.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The bunny gets a carrot break from 3 to 4 p.m. on those days. Sunday hours are from noon to 6 p.m. The break that day is from 2:30 to 3 p.m. The visits are free, and photo packages are available for purchase.
Pet photos will be taken from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Northpark Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday.
ArtWalk resumes
The First Thursday ArtWalk on April 6 will take place in downtown Joplin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. featuring the works of dozens of local artists.
In the downstairs lobby at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., a park ranger from George Washington Carver National Monument will promote the upcoming “Art in the Park” event April 22, alongside artworks photographer Shawn Riley and painter April Davis. Galleries in the complex will feature various artists. In the main gallery will be PhotoSpiva 2023, now in its 47th year as a national competitive, juried show of photography from professional to amateur.
At the Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., artist Robin Harner and her inspirational paintings will be featured. Artisan works by Joshua Okerson, Brent Edwards, Deana Markus, Neva Rowland, Diane Simonds, Annie Huett, Rose Thornbill and Brittney Spradling will be shown in the backroom. Music will be by Dewayne Smith.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen, 411 S. Main St., will show their photography from their recent travels and have merchandise from their store, Eccentrix, for sale.
Fullbore, 413 S. Main St., will feature paintings by Debbie Judy and Lego wall art installations by Joshua Judy.
Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., is hosting self-taught painter and mixed-media artist Rachel Cabral. Music is by Tough Luck Chuck.
Plant Parenthood, 528 S. Main St., presents plants in a BoHo atmosphere with artwork from artists Marta Churchwell, Merlen White, Connie Miller, Brent Skinner and others. Beast & Barrel, 530 S. Main St., is featuring the paintings of Andrew Batcheller. At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., see works by painter Philip Ledbetter.
