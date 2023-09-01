Jacqueline Hackett, with Hackett Hot Wings in downtown Joplin, was on cloud nine this week when a film crew with America’s Best Restaurants arrived to produce a YouTube segment on the restaurant.
“It was exhausting, but it was so exciting,” she said, noting that fans of the restaurant nominated Hackett’s for the recognition. “This will be great for us and for Joplin. It will put us in front of a national audience.”
Arriving at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the two-man film crew interviewed Jacqueline and Floyd Hackett, her husband and chief chef, and then filmed segments showcasing the restaurant, its kitchen and some local customers.
It was a wrap by 12:45 p.m., but not before the film crew sampled some staples from the menu, including some Memphis-style wings.
Not on the menu but featured in the segment will be Hackett’s caramel cake.
“We used to serve caramel cake when we first started on Broadway,” she said. “I made it special for this because it was a special occasion. After taking one bite, one of the young men was so impressed he asked me: ‘This reminds me of my mother’s cake. Can I give you a hug?’ It was so sweet.”
The feature on Hackett’s, 520 S. Main St., should be completed in a few weeks.
Coming up will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hackett’s from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in recognition of the restaurant’s 20th anniversary. It also will be the 20th wedding anniversary for the Hacketts.
When asked if she could have ever dreamed that Joplin’s first hot wings joint would grow from a hole in the wall at 1301 Langston Hughes-Broadway into a popular Main Street eatery that is now in the national spotlight, she said, “No. No way. We had such humble beginnings, and look where we are now thanks to the support we have got from the community. This is why this means so much to us.”
Business closes
Joplin Granite Co., long a fixture at 1306 S. Main St., has closed.
The business, part of SI Memorials, specialized in memorials and headstones.
A company spokeswoman in Parsons, Kansas, confirmed the closing, noting that the business continues to operate in Parsons and elsewhere.
According to the city directory, Joplin Granite Co. was in business for more than 100 years.
ArtWalk on tap
The First Thursday ArtWalk resumes from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at several venues in downtown Joplin. Some venues will have receptions for the artists.
At the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex-Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St., ArtWalk artists in the downstairs lobby will be photographer Olevia Opel and cartoonist Dan Trogdon. There are shows in three galleries: “Who I Am: A Queer Perspective,” “Delectable: Art of the Edible” and “Best of Missouri Hands: On The Road.”
Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., presents Pittsburg encaustic painter Rolanda Root with her show “Earth, Iron, Fire.” In the backroom, the Artisan Market artists are Shawn Riley, Ashley Williams, Rachael Cabral, Misty White, Diane Simonds, Rose Thornhill and Erica Evans. Music will be by Dwayne Smith.
FullBore Studios, 413 S. Main St., will feature Joshua Judy’s Lego art mosaics and Debbie Judy paintings, on exhibit for sale.
The Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will feature the paintings of Mauricio Zuniga, a Mexican artist residing in Kansas City. His show is “Mexican Essence in the Midwest.” Music is by Tough Luck Chuck.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will show “Unseen Forces” captured by painter Merlen White and photographer Eric Haun.
