Hungry Monkey Island Style Eats recently opened in a storefront at 905 S. Main St. This place offers fusion foods in which all kinds of Hawaiian ingredients are brought together in sometimes surprising ways.
That’s because Hawaii’s cuisine has been influenced by many cultures. Early missionaries and whalers from Europe and America were followed from 1850 to 1930 by immigrants from China, Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Puerto Rico and Portugal who labored on sugarcane and pineapple plantations.
American servicemen brought Spam to the islands in their rations. Hawaii consumes more spam than any other U.S. state.
Let me give you an example of a fusion food. I ordered the garlic shrimp tacos. You get two and a side for about $16, including taxes. The shrimp, sauteed with fresh garlic, are placed on a special flour-white corn tortilla with pineapple cabbage, cilantro, mango and feta. But with my first bite, I detect something unexpected and it’s crunchy. I check the menu and see that my taco also has Macadamia nuts in it. Let’s recap — this is seafood, tortillas, fruit, cabbage, cheese and nuts, and it’s delicious. As for the side of fried potatoes, it was totally unexpected. The potatoes are cut like wavy potato chips, but they’re thicker and they are seasoned.
The Hungry Monkey offers a large menu so save some time and check its Facebook page before you go.
You can get traditional poke (pokee) bowls, appetizers, salads, taco plates, wraps, entrees and hoagie melts. It also features shaved ice.
This restaurant has table seating and seating at a counter. This is not fast food, but the people you see working behind the counter are working as fast as they can.
I don’t normally give a place two thumbs up after a single visit, but this place is exceptional.
When Daniel Campbell, the owner, placed his menu online a month ago, he was surprised by what happened. He had hundreds of shares overnight. Campbell worked in food preparation for 11 years on Maui. He worked at a Ritz Carlton before specializing with a partner in food trucks and small restaurants. He sold his interest to his partner and relocated to Joplin.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but we had people waiting in line. We sold out the first day,” he said. “I had to rethink the whole thing. I didn’t realize how busy we would be. I wanted to open this little place where I could cook in front of everybody and have some fun.”
When I was there, Campbell was having fun with his customers; his mother, Terri, who has years of experience in food service, and his father, Danny, who specializes in customer service. This is going to be a fun place to eat.
For now, hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Hours will be expanded next month.
New digs, new look
Panera Bread reopened on Monday in a new $1.4 million storefront at 2101 S. Range Line Road after relocating there from an East 32nd Street shopping center. Panera Bread, and its predecessor Saint Louis Bread Co., have had a presence in Joplin since 1995. The new property is the former site of Pizza By Stout.
The new storefront is exceptionally bright and airy with large windows and plenty of seating. The bakery is much more visible.
I visited Panera Bread on Tuesday, ordering a heated pepperoni and mozzarella sandwich and Caesar salad combo for about $16, including taxes. The sandwich was huge and quite tasty. I took half of it home. The salad, accompanied by a small baguette, was right on target.
The new location offers dual drive-thru access. There’s the traditional lane where you place an order and another lane for rapid pickup for people who have ordered ahead. Restaurants with drive-thru access during the pandemic were more likely to survive than those that didn’t.
As of late 2021, there were 2,120 bakery-cafes operating under the Panera Bread and Saint Louis Bread Co. names.
Coming soon
There’s a new smoothie shop coming to South Main Street. Well, it’s not exactly new, but it is new to South Main.
TakeaStand Gourmet Smoothies is relocating from West Seventh Street to a storefront at 1520 S. Main St. Remodeling work was underway this week. Expect an opening next week.
The owners are Keli Starr and Corey Allen. The business started in a pop-up tent.
The shop will offer “the best smoothies in the galaxy,” 100% natural fresh juices, dairy-free shakes and homemade granola.
