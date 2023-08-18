The horrifying images coming from the fire that swept through Lahaina on the island of Maui are gut-wrenching.
When people with connections to the islands showed up at The Hungry Monkey the day after the Aug. 8 fire, the restaurant’s owner, Daniel Campbell, knew he had to do something.
Campbell had worked on the island for 12 years before opening his Hawaiian-style restaurant at 905 S. Main St. earlier this year. The restaurant has garnered rave reviews.
“These people just showed up. They were very sad. They knew what had been lost. They came here because they needed to support each other,” Campbell said. “But what could I do? How could I tie it all together?”
Campbell called friends in Hawaii and got the name of an organization that is accepting donations to help the victims of the Maui fire.
“It’s the Hawai’i Community Foundation where you donate to The Maui Strong Fund. This is a legit group,” Campbell said.
The foundation’s website can be accessed via The Hungry Monkey’s Facebook page. You can donate via PayPal, or you can do it the old-fashioned way by writing a check in any amount. Remember to put “Maui Strong” in the memo portion of the check. If you have questions, send an email to donorservices@hcf-hawaii.org.
State officials say 80% of Lahaina, with an estimated population of 13,216, was destroyed by the fire. The death toll continues to mount.
“I worked that town up and down,” he said, describing a half-dozen places where he had worked. With each one, he said, “It’s gone.”
“This is so much worse than we know. The final tally, I fear, will be really bad.”
Job openings
The buildout of the new Burlington store is in full swing and should be completed in about two months, according to a worker at the site.
If you are looking for a job in retail sales, the store is taking applications at the Burlington store jobs website.
There are several positions available, ranging from floor sales and cashiers to stocking and customer service.
Burlington is occupying the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront at 409 S. Geneva Ave. It’s located between Michael’s and Kirkland’s in the North Park Crossing shopping center.
Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, is an off-price department store retailer with more than 1,000 stores in 40 states. Stores feature clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, furniture, home decor and pet supplies.
Birthday ahead
Mark your calendars now because this will be a birthday party you won’t want to miss.
Fred & Red’s, 1719 S. Main St., will celebrate its 100th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 23.
“We’re going to have a vintage car show that represents the last 100 years,” said David Schaefer, owner of the restaurant since 2016. “We’re going to have drawings and giveaways for gift cards and special 100th birthday T-shirts. We’ll have cake and ice cream. It’s going to be a birthday party.”
What will the next 100 years hold for Fred & Red’s? Some big plans are afoot, including possible expansion into other communities. The day could come when you will be able to buy Fred & Red’s chili in a grocery store. In that vein, the business has already trademarked “Spaghetti Red,” and you can only get it in Joplin.
