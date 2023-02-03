When I look at the Joplin Union Depot today, I do not see it as it looks now. I try to imagine what it might have looked like when it opened in the summer of 1911.
I see women wearing light-colored, high-neck blouses and long dark skirts with hats of all sizes and shapes. Some would be shaded by umbrellas. The men would be wearing light-colored shirts with ties and dark trousers with straw or derby hats. These were fashionable people who could afford to travel. They would arrive with their baggage at the depot in horse and buggy rigs or by automobile or by trolley.
At the time, Joplin was well on its way to becoming the center of the wealthiest lead and zinc mining district in the world. The Connor Hotel had just opened a couple of years before. The Frisco Building was under construction. Some of the finest homes in the Murphysburg historic district were being constructed. The city would see its population grow to 26,023 people in 1910, a 23% increase in 10 years.
The depot today is described as being in the Prairie-modern style. Then, it was described as “delightfully cosmopolitan’’ and a complete departure from the typical depots of the day. It was designed by Canadian-born architect Louis Curtiss who used mining waste — chat — in the concrete structure. That’s probably why it has lasted so long. A recent structural assessment shows that the bones of the structure are still good.
I remember going into the depot before the last train, the Southern Belle, passed through in 1969. I was a teenager then. The place, with its polished terrazzo floors, dark high-back benches and ornate lanterns, was a throwback to a different era. It was so stylish.
I would have never imagined the depot would fall into disrepair and be left to the elements for decades.
There have been attempts to restore the structure over the years. Its importance to the community is reflected in the fact that it was the first building in Joplin to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.
There is a new effort under way to save it. This is the way I see it: Time is running out for the depot. It’s now or never.
If you are interested in the depot, you need to mark your calendar for this. At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in the event center at Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St., a community roundtable will be held regarding the future of the depot. This effort is being organized by the Downtown Joplin Alliance in cooperation with Kansas State University and the School of Design at South Dakota State University.
About 13 years ago, an effort was made by the city to restore the depot as part of a larger downtown revitalization plan. Chad Greer, an architect with Corner Greer & Associates of Joplin, became involved with that effort. At the time, Greer asked the community if there were any family photos of the depot while it was in operation. He was particularly interested in what the inside of the depot looked like.
“We got quite a few responses, but most of the photos were of people being dropped off outside of the depot,” he said. “I still have them and the depot info in a box under my desk.”
Greer said a bench from the depot is in the possession of the Joplin Museum Complex and one of the large lanterns has been preserved by the city.
The station was listed in late 2021 as a Place in Peril by Missouri Preservation, a historic preservation advocacy group.
“The only saving grace for the depot was when the city put a new roof on it years ago,” Greer said. “But I saw the other day where a plant was growing on the roof. This is evidence that the depot is degrading. I think it has reached a tipping point. Something needs to be done and soon before it becomes more costly and more difficult to save.”
I couldn’t agree more. We’ve still got time, but not much.
Coming soon
A tunnel-style Let’s Go Car Wash will be constructed at the southeast corner of the Stone’s Corner roundabout in the village of Airport Drive. It is where a convenience store was once located.
The developer, Jason Stidman, of Henryetta, Oklahoma, said construction of the car wash will begin as soon as the building plans are finished. He’s hoping for a construction start next month. John Hyman, a local commercial real estate broker, handled the deal.
But wait, there’s more. A Let’s Go Car Wash also is coming to the Otto Car Wash property at 1626 W. Seventh St. It will be directly west of the new Starbucks property, formerly MoJo Burgers. And, a Let’s Go Car Wash is coming to Miami, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.