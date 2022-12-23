It appears that Joplin will be getting a new sub shop in 2023.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, according to its website, is planning to open its shop in a storefront at 1702 S. Range Line Road. This is next door to the AT&T store. The nearest Jersey Mike’s locations are in Bentonville, Arkansas, and Springfield.
According to the website, the opening will be in 2023. Details will be posted on the website, including employment opportunities, as they become available. This development was spotted by a reader who brought it to my attention.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, operated by A Sub Above, is a submarine sandwich chain based in Manasquan, New Jersey. The franchise has about 2,000 U.S. locations. That compares with about 21,000 locations for Subway.
Each Jersey Mike’s Subs serves sandwiches made to order, slicing the meats and cheeses as needed. Sandwiches can be topped off “Mike’s Way,” with onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, spices and “The Juice,” a mixture of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Some Jersey Mike’s locations also serve sandwiches for breakfast.
For some, another sandwich shop in Joplin is no big deal. My experience with these sandwich shops over the years has become quite favorable. I have a favorite at Subway, at Jimmy John’s and at Firehouse Subs, and I would have a favorite at the homegrown Sub Shop Deli in Webb City if I lived there. That place has been getting favorable reviews for decades.
New owner
Wade’s RV, based in Oklahoma, has taken over ownership of the former Wheelen RV at 4301 S. Range Line Road.
Wade’s RV Supercenter, which opened a few weeks ago, will offer Newmar Motor Coach, Northern Lite Truck Campers, BigHorn fifth-wheels and toy haulers. It also will operate a repair and service center for any RV make or model.
A spokesman for the Joplin store said it is the fourth location for the family-owned company. Models can be viewed outside and in a 17,000-square-foot indoor showroom.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
This is the second RV center to open of late in Joplin. Joplin RV, also with connections to Oklahoma, has taken over the former Joplin Convention and Trade Center, 3535 Hammons Blvd.
Expanding
Unique Liquor & Wine, a fixture at the northeast corner of Zora Street and North Range Line Road for 15 years, is expanding into Webb City.
Tracy Musser, who owns Unique with Mark Lovelady, said the new store opened at the end of last week in a storefront at 1505 S. Madison Ave. Range Line becomes Madison in Webb City.
“There was a bakery there before. When it closed, we saw it as an exciting opportunity to expand,” Musser said. “The Webb City store has a drive-thru window too.”
Unique has a broad product line, including liquors that are hard to find in this area. The new store will carry all of the product lines that the first store carries.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Moving
The Public Park & Sell Auto Mall, which provides consignment sales for vehicles, RVs and boats, is relocating from 4241 S. Main St. to 3500 E. 32nd St.
Public Park and Sell, operated by Michael Webb, specializes in Corvettes and classic automobiles.
Commented
