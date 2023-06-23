You have got to hand it to the folks at Jersey Mike’s Subs. They know how to introduce themselves.
Jersey Mike’s Subs opened Wednesday in a storefront at 1702 S. Range Line Road. For a small sandwich shop, this was a big opening.
When I arrived at the store, there was a line waiting outside of the door for lunch.
A fellow with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties handed me a card for a free regular sandwich if I made a $3 donation to the organization. What a great idea — introduce yourself and do some good while you’re at it. I looked at the donation box. There were more $5s, $10s and $20s than single dollars in it. That’s one of the things I like about Joplin. We give a little more. The fundraiser continues through Sunday.
While waiting in line, I had a conversation with a woman who said she had never had a Jersey Mike’s sandwich but that her husband, a truck driver, was a big fan.
“He always orders the No. 13,” she said. “And nothing else. That’s why I’m here.”
We talked about how people have favorite sandwiches at different sub shops. She said her daughters do not hesitate to drive to The Sub Shop in Webb City for sandwiches. Her son eats at Jimmy John’s. When she told me that her favorite was the hot Italian sub at Pizza Hut, I knew we were on the same wavelength. It’s one of my favorites too. It was a long line. We talked a lot.
So when I ordered my first Jersey Mike’s sub, I ordered the No. 13, The Original Italian, and I’m glad I did. It’s an excellent recommendation. It features fresh-cut slices of provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami and pepperoni. Cold subs come with onions, lettuce, tomato, spices and The Juice, a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil.
I like vinegar and oil on my sandwiches, and I almost asked for a little extra. I’m glad I didn’t. They use The Juice liberally.
The menu features several sandwiches, including grilled chicken cheese steaks and meatless versions.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
A new grocery option
The Menards Home Improvement Store that is coming to Joplin will offer more than lumber and building materials. It will offer groceries, a company spokesman told me in an email this week.
I asked Jeff Abbott, the spokesman, whether the new store would have a deli. It will not have a deli. That’s unfortunate. Still, it’s another option for groceries in a town that needs more options.
Why is a deli important? If you have provided homebound care for someone, you know why having access to a deli with a selection of hot and cold food choices can be a godsend.
New business
The Burlington window clings went up Monday, ending the speculation about what retail company would occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond storefront at 409 S. Geneva Ave.
Burlington, which will be located between Michael’s and Kirkland’s in the North Park Crossing shopping center, is hiring for management positions. Details can be found online.
Burlington, formerly Burlington Coat Factory, is an off-price department store retailer with more than 1,000 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico, according to the company’s website.
Stores feature clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, furniture, home decor and pet supplies.
The Bed Bath and Beyond store, one of the original tenants in the shopping center, closed earlier this year after the company filed for bankruptcy, a victim of the pandemic and management turmoil.
Don’t miss this
If you are a car nut like I am, you won’t want to miss the Hemmings Motor News Great Race when it arrives Wednesday afternoon in downtown Joplin.
About 125 or so antique vehicles are participating in this year’s race, a nine-day, cross-country event that is now in its 40th year.
When the race came to Joplin in June 2021, I had a blast watching the vehicles cross the finish line. You never know what you will see. Expect the first vehicles to arrive about 4:45 p.m.
