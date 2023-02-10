The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Joplin, one of the original tenants in the North Park Crossing shopping center, is among the stores the distressed company is closing.
A sign posted on the store’s front doors says the store, located between Michael’s and Kirkland’s at 409 Geneva Ave., is closing.
Just about everything inside has been discounted by 10%. Some items have 20% discounts.
When I visited the store last week, a store clerk told me the discounts will increase as the store gets closer to a closing date. She did not know when the store would close.
I can’t remember the last time I visited this store, but I was struck by the quality and variety of merchandise, ranging from basic cooking utensils to linens and bedding. I intend to check back as this going-out-of-business sale progresses.
But don’t wait too long because some savvy shoppers were taking advantage of the discounts when I visited.
The company’s story could be among the most interesting I have ever encountered.
The company was founded by two former employees of the Arlan’s discount chain. Joplin had an Arlan’s decades ago. It was located on the east side of the intersection at 15th Street and Range Line Road. When the company went out of business, the store, which was large, was taken over by Walmart.
Because of its size, it would prove to be a breakthrough store for Walmart in its quest to become the retail giant it is today.
The former Arlan’s employees opened Bed ’n Bath in 1971 at Springfield, New Jersey. It became Bed Bath & Beyond in 1987. It first reached $1 billion in annual sales in 1999 with more than 1,400 stores operating by 2011.
Things started to fall apart in 2019 with the pandemic, when the company closed 200 stores over two years, according to published reports.
Management turmoil compounded the company’s problems.
The company’s chief financial officer fell to his death from an 18th-floor balcony in September. The officer, a target in a class action with regard to an alleged “pump and dump” stock scheme, is said by authorities to have died by suicide.
The company opened the year by warning investors it was not likely to survive.
Opening
In case you missed it, a new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care clinic has opened in a small shopping center at the northeast corner of 15th Street and Range Line Road.
The clinic is now in a storefront between Sleep Number and World Finance.
The new clinic can take on more serious types of medical concerns, like minor fractures, burns or cuts that might require sutures, according to a statement released by Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Pediatric care for six months and up also is available.
The medical technology includes on-site labs and X-rays.
GoHealth has more than 195 centers across the nation and has established clinics with Mercy since 2018.
The clinic replaces Mercy Convenient Care, which was located next to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday.
Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Another openingA new Starbucks coffee shop opened on Monday at 1400 S. Madison Ave. in Webb City.
This stylish storefront offers indoor and outdoor seating, and comes with a drive-thru. Inside you will find gift ideas, including mugs and other merchandise, on display.
Hours are from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
A barista at the coffee shop told me the new Starbucks to be constructed in Joplin at the southwest corner of Seventh Street and Maiden Lane will have a drive-thru window only.
