Shoppers at Northpark Mall this holiday season, and elsewhere in Joplin, will probably find store shelves brimming with merchandise because of high inventories that have been carried over from earlier in the year after retailers misread what shoppers wanted.
This means there also is a strong possibility that some big sales will be held before the end of the year to move those inventories.
U.S. retailers, according to Census Bureau data, have been sitting on a record $732 billion of inventory as of July — a 21% increase from a year ago.
The research shows that shoppers, because of the pandemic and inflation, are choosing to spend their money on services, like restaurants and travel, as opposed to clothing, furniture, electronics and other goods. Shoppers are spending more of their money on essentials, like groceries and gas, because of inflation.
Why is this important? Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the economy.
After exploring some retail stores in the mall during a walkabout this week, it was pretty clear to me that the mall is gearing up for a big year. The racks and shelves are full of merchandise and more is on the way. As examples of that, check out T.J. Maxx and Old Navy, located on the north end of the mall. When I visited them on Wednesday, there wasn’t an empty shelf or rack, and a lot of people were shopping.
It’s quite obvious that the mall has lost many of its small and large tenants, including Sears and Macy’s, but it still has a lot to offer.
New this season at the mall is Miss Daisy’s Attic, a home decor company that was founded several years ago by Christy Caddy in the Silver Creek Galleria shopping center. The store, which recently opened, is located next to Visionworks in the north end of the mall.
Caddy said she has long wanted a presence in the mall and is thrilled with the look of her new storefront, which showcases a broad selection of furniture, bedding and home decor items. The store also carries a line of women’s clothing.
“I’ve always wanted a store in the mall. I hope this store can help bring more traffic to the mall. It’s important for people to spend locally,” she said.
Miss Daisy’s Attic also is expanding to Fayetteville, Arkansas. A new store is to open there on Nov. 10.
Also opening at the mall is Go! Calendars & Games, a seasonal company that will close in January. It’s located in the south end of the mall. The company, which started in Austin, Texas, is the largest operator of pop-up stores in the world, with operations in six countries.
The business started with calendars and has since grown to include contemporary games, toys, T-shirts, stuffed animals and books. The merchandise often reflects topical or pop culture.
The business of Halloween
Last-minute shoppers looking for Halloween costumes can still find them at several local retailers, including Spirit Halloween in Northpark Mall.
Like a voodoo spell, Spirit Halloween materializes year after year in vacant mall storefronts. This year, the store downsized from the massive Sears building to a smaller storefront across from Rue 21. The store, like magic, will disappear at the end of this month.
The spooky superstore sells costumes for all ages, props and decor. The company opens about 1,400 pop-ups nationwide at this time of year.
According to the National Retail Federation, participating in Halloween-related activities will resume this year to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of consumers planning to celebrate the holiday, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019.
This is a $10.6 billion holiday, according to the NRF. Approximately $3.6 billion is spent on costumes, $3.1 billion on candy, and $600 million on cards.
Last day
If all goes as planned, Saturday will be the last day for Maria’s Mexican Grill and Cantina on 32nd Street. It is relocating to the former Pacific Rim restaurant at 2850 S. Range Line Road.
The new Maria’s is set to open on Nov. 2 or 3.
