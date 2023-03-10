Lucy’s Ensenada Mexican Restaurant is moving to a new location on Range Line Road.
The restaurant, located in the former Colonel’s Pancake House property at 842 S. Range Line, is relocating to IQRA Plaza, 2705 S. Range Line. This site most recently was the home of Miner’s Bar & Grill, which opened in December 2021 and closed last year. Before that, it was Los Lunas Mexican Restaurant, Joe’s Italian and the Great Wall Chinese Buffet.
A worker at Lucy’s and a worker at the site told me it would be several weeks before the remodeling is complete and the move takes place. In the meantime, Lucy’s will continue to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner at the current site.
The Colonel’s Pancake House property and the former Hidden Acres property feature two of the oldest surviving structures on Range Line.
New look
The restoration of one of downtown Joplin’s oldest buildings — the former Joplin Furniture Co. at the southwest corner of Seventh and Main streets — entered a new phase this week with the replacement of dozens of windows. The four-story building, designed by Joplin architect August C. Michaelis, has a look now that is more consistent with its historic character.
The first phase, designed by Hunter & Millard Architects of Joplin, involved the creation of two glass storefronts on the first floor that faces Main Street. In this phase, 36 windows on the Main Street side, 30 windows on the Seventh Street side and 36 on the alley side are being replaced with aluminum-clad wood windows. There are no windows on the building’s south side.
The new windows replace all-aluminum windows that were made to fit the existing openings with borders of green vinyl siding. That look was not at all historic, but the approach helped protect the structure from further deterioration.
The Joplin Furniture Co. building is actually two buildings that have been combined. They were constructed in 1899 and 1906. They were expanded and combined in 1908 and 1923. The furniture company occupied the building from 1908 to 1982. The lower floor was home to Anderson Drugs, Bormaster Shoes, J.C. Penney and Hornaday’s over the years.
The property, placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012, was purchased by Dr. Michael Joseph, of Joplin, in 2013, who has advanced its restoration.
Off the path
Readers have asked me when the new Gambino’s Pizza restaurant will open in the village of Airport Drive.
Lance Adams, the owner, told me the restaurant should open by May 1, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Supply-chain issues continue to be a factor.
The restaurant is located at Demott Drive (Highway 171) and Fir Road, south of the Harp’s grocery store.
Third Thursday resumes
The sixteenth season of Third Thursday will kick off next Thursday with a “Go Green” themed event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Joplin.
The Downtown Joplin Alliance, sponsors of the street fair, is encouraging all attendees to wear their best green outfits for the occasion.
“Third Thursday is one of the events that pulls people from all walks of life together each year,” said Lori Haun, executive director of the alliance. “We are excited to kick off our 16th season.”
The event will feature live music, hot-air balloon demonstrations, a vintage car cruise, an artisan market, yard games, and more than 20 food trucks and booths.
Third Thursday is held on the third Thursday of each month from March through October.
