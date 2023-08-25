Sometimes good ideas don’t always pan out as we envisioned them.
Most people probably haven’t noticed this, but the trees that were planted along Main Street between 32nd and 15th streets after the tornado are slowly disappearing. I spotted city workers uprooting another dead one just last week from the east side of Main. By the looks of them, about 10 more on the west side are candidates for uprooting. That will leave about 10 or so of the original plantings from 2017, and half of those appear to be hanging on by a thread.
These trees, part of an $8 million redesign of Main Street after the tornado, were included to soften and cool the streetscape. Special lighting was placed at the base of these trees so that they could be illuminated at night. The new streetscape included benches and other amenities.
The trees, for the most part, were surviving until last summer’s excessive heat wave and drought in June and July. Vulnerable trees, especially young ones, did not stand a chance against 59 days of excessive heat. My experience was awful. I lost five evergreens, two dogwoods and a Japanese maple last year. An established cherry tree and another dogwood bit the dust this year. Yeah, I’ve been busy with a chain saw.
This can be so discouraging. You spend money on the tree. You dig a hole for it. You water it. It thrives. It dies through no fault of your own. Then you have to cut it down and dispose of it. That’s a lot of effort with nothing to show for it.
Maybe we should plant trees that are more drought tolerant. My ginkgos and redbud trees survived last year’s scorcher. A couple of the surviving trees on Main are ginkgos. Maybe we should reexamine how we plant those trees on Main to improve their odds of survival. I’m not an expert on trees, but I am not giving up on them. I hope the city does not either, and I’ll tell you why.
When you drive north on Main Street from 32nd Street, you can’t help but notice the colorful planters filled with petunias, and the new benches and trash receptacles. The sidewalks are new. It sends this message: “Somebody lives here, and we like where we live.”
It’s in stark contrast to what you see going north on Main from 15th Street to Eighth Street where there are no planters, no benches, no trees. There’s an effort afoot to close the gap between the south end of Main and the north end where the planters, benches and trees resume. Though we’ve lost a lot of trees on South Main, it’s a vast improvement over what existed before. Just imagine what Main Street would look like if we closed the gap and had trees growing from one end of Main to the other.
In the meantime, let’s figure out a way for trees to survive on Main Street. Other communities have done it, and so can we.
New drink stop
A new watering hole, Quick Sip, has opened on the parking lot of Crazy Debbie’s Fireworks, 3733 N. Main St. Road.
The owners of Quick Sip, based in Pittsburg, Kansas, have transformed a former shipping container into a one-stop place for cool and hot drinks. You can get coffee, espresso, snow cones, soft drinks, tea and Italian sodas.
Quick Sip had its soft opening last weekend and has been brewing a brisk business since then, a worker there told me. Noticing that the worker was standing outside the front door, I couldn’t help but wonder what it was like to work in a shipping container during this heat.
The young woman said: “It’s air-conditioned. It’s colder than a popsicle in there. That’s why we are standing out here.’’
The first Quick Sip opened two years ago in Pittsburg.
Hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour is from 10 to 11 a.m.
