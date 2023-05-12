Bradley’s Beauty Luxe, a new mother-daughter boutique, opened this week in a storefront at 624 S. Main St.
The entrance to the shop is on the west side of the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store at Seventh and Main streets. Public parking is nearby.
Marilyn Bradley said she and her daughter, Aliza, opened the boutique as a one-stop shop where you can find fashionable and affordable women’s clothing for young people and adults, accessories, hair products and cosmetic enhancements. The shop will eventually offer children’s clothing.
Bradley, a former dental assistant, said she offers walk-in teeth whitening. An appointment may be arranged by dialing 417-317-5422.
“You can get everything you need here with one stop,” she said.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday appointments are available.
Relocating
Blood Tax Service, a fixture at 2901 S. Main St. for the past 11 years, is relocating to a new office building at 2807 Arizona Ave.
A spokeswoman for the tax-preparation service said the new location will be three times larger than the South Main Street location, which once was the site of a very popular attraction, a walk-up Dairy Queen. No word yet on whether a new occupant is looking at the Main Street location.
The office will relocate on Monday.
Third Thursday resumes
The Third Thursday street fair will take place — rain or shine — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 18 in downtown Joplin.
On the third Thursday of each month from March through October, Main Street is blocked off from vehicular traffic and transformed into a pedestrian mall between First and Seventh streets by the Downtown Joplin Alliance, the organizer of the event. Performance stages, vendor tents and food trucks are set up along the street. The event usually features a car show and other attractions.
Condemned
A former service station and a storefront on North Main Street were demolished this week after being condemned by the city.
The businesses were at the northwest corner of West B and North Main streets. The service station, nearest the corner, opened in approximately 1957 as a Standard Oil station. It later became a Texaco service station. The property north of it was once Lane’s Sporting Goods and later Don’s Motorcycle Repair Shop.
Also demolished on South Main Street was a distressed stone house at the southwest corner of 29th Street. The property has been cleared and the lot leveled. A neighbor said they were unaware of any immediate plans to develop the property. The property was part of a string of stylish stone houses that were built along the west side of the 2900 block of South Main Street decades ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.