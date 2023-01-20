A new apparel store, Forever Amphibian, has opened in the storefront formerly occupied by The Buckle in Northpark Mall. A grand opening is underway.
This is an urban design clothing brand that was created by Milan Alexander who started his business two years ago in Danville, Illinois.
Alexander has remodeled the mall storefront to create a bright and inviting showcase for his colorful sweat suits, jeans and athletic clothing.
“Frogs — it’s all about frogs with bright tropical colors,” Alexander said. “We hope our new store is bringing some excitement to this part of the mall.”
Alexander said athletic clothing often comes in muted colors with limited choices. His use of bold colors, he said, gives the consumer more choices.
Alexander, who does his own embroidery, said the mall, despite fewer tenants, is still the best place to market his style of clothing.
Speaking of the mall, two tenants have closed up shop. They are Miss Daisy’s, an upscale home decor and furniture store, and Burger King in the food court. Also closed is the Burger King in Webb City. Miss Daisy’s continues to operate its flagship store in Silver Creek Galleria.
With the closure of Burger King, there are now about six or so offerings in the mall’s food court. There once were about 10. There’s no word on why the restaurants closed.
The Burger King at 1931 S. Range Line Road is still open.
The Buckle relocated its store last year to North Park Crossing, the shopping center south of the mall.
New business
RightWay Auto Sales, a used-car dealership that provides financing for all levels of credit, is taking over the former King Palace Buffet property at 1401 S. Range Line Road.
The building is in the process of being refurbished in preparation for an opening in mid-March, if all goes as planned, according to the owner of the business, Doug White.
This will be the fifth RightWay Auto Sales for White. His other shops are in the Kansas City area.
RightWay Auto Sales sells used vehicles to people regardless of their credit or financial situation, according to the company’s website. There are about 52 dealerships with an inventory of approximately 2,500 vehicles. Most of the dealerships are in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.
The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Traverse City, Michigan.
New owner
The former Red Hot & Blue property at 2601 S. Range Line Road was purchased two days after it was disclosed that Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill had backed away from purchasing the property last fall.
Red Hot & Blue was purchased by Acme Land Co., which is owned by Newt Sharp, a Joplin dentist who also owns the former Casa Montez property at 2324 S. Range Line Road. These are the two largest properties on South Range Line that are available for redevelopment. The Casa Montez property was last on the market for $3.5 million.
Acme Land Co. also purchased a small strip of undeveloped land south of Red Hot & Blue, significantly increasing the overall size of the property.
Sharp has become a licensed real estate agent and is now working with broker David Glenn, of the Glenn Group, to market the properties.
Red Hot & Blue closed its doors on Sept. 28 after a 25-year run. The property dates back to the early 1970s as Shotgun Sam’s Pizza and later as Raphael’s Mexican Restaurant-Cantina.
