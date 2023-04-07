A new hobby store and a bakery with a Mexican flair have opened in Oakland Plaza, a shopping center at the northeast corner of Zora Street and Range Line Road.
Hobbies & More Playing For Keeps has opened in a storefront that currently houses R&S Motorsports, 2617 N. Range Line Road. A woman at the shop told me the business has gradually shifted away from motorsports to hobbies, toys, models of all kinds, and old-fashioned candy.
This shop has a huge selection of models, including cars, boats, airplanes and spaceships. There are approximately 500 models in stock. Model parts and supplies, including paint, are available.
If you’re so inclined, you could focus your model-building talents on a replica of the Titanic or the original USS Enterprise — the Capt. James T. Kirk model.
You could also set your sights on the stars. The shop has several telescopes in stock, and remember there is C/2023 A3, a potentially bright comet headed our way next year. And, if you haven’t heard, we’re going back to the moon.
Want something more down to earth? Check out the remote-controlled models and collector’s corner for diecast.
The shop will host its first plastic model contest on Saturday, April 22, for three age groups — kids, youth and adults. Entries may be submitted from 9 a.m. to noon. An awards ceremony is slated for 2:30 p.m. For entry fees and other details, visit the store or the shop’s Facebook page.
Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
delicioso
Pan y KaFe Delicioso, a bakery and breakfast restaurant, also has opened in Oakland Plaza. The shop’s clerk told me the business specializes in traditional Mexican sweet bread and all kinds of self-serve baked items, ranging from white bread to custard and fruit-filled pastries to cookies. Traditional American and authentic Mexican breakfasts are served. This place has crepes on the menu.
I picked up a small loaf of white bread, a custard and fruit-filled pastry for about $6. Once you see what’s available at their self-serve station, it’s hard to show restraint. I regret not getting some cookies.
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Open for business
Mutt Medics, a veterinary clinic, has opened in the former Main Street Pet Care at 1910 S. Main St.
A clinic spokeswoman said the clinic is partially open. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Friday. Eventually, the operation will expand with more hours. Walk-ins are welcome, but an appointment is recommended. Details: 417-622-0373.
A little longer
The opening of the new Flat Creek restaurant in Webb City could happen in mid-May, according to a spokeswoman for the Flat Creek restaurant in Cape Fair, one of five in the chain.
The Webb City Flat Creek is one of two that will open this year. The other opened in Bolivar a month ago. About $8.5 million was spent constructing both restaurants. Each employs about 100 people.
Flat Creek is known for its catfish, fried chicken, steaks, crab legs and burgers.
