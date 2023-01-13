The new Take 5 Oil Change had its grand opening last week at the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line Road, one of the busiest intersections in the city. This is the site of the former Paint Stallion saloon.
The shop has three bays. The driver pulls into a bay and stays in their vehicle while the 10-minute oil change takes place.
Jerry Nichelson, manager of the shop, said, “People are telling me they like to stay in their car while they have their oil changed. Contractors are eating their lunch inside their cars while they are getting their oil changed.”
The shop is offering 15% off coupons through the end of the month. The shop also offers a 25% military discount. Fleet services, both national and local, are available. Discounts are available according to the size of the fleet.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
A new Take 5 Car Wash is under construction just south of the oil-change shop. Expect it to open in June.
Opening
Another branch of Discount Smokes and Liquor has opened in a Webb City storefront at 1460 S. Madison St.
This is the site of the former Family Video store. A grand opening should be happening at any time.
T.J. Gandhi, owner of the chain, said work started on the storefront in June. The opening was delayed by the late arrival of some coolers.
The store, which has seen some significant and impressive remodeling, features a large number of premium liquor brands. At 7,000 square feet, it is one of the largest stores in the chain. It also has items that you would find in a convenience store.
The first Discount Smokes and Liquor opened in 2000 at 18th and Main streets in Joplin. Several communities in Southwest Missouri, including Carthage, Carl Junction and Duquesne, have them.
Opening just north of Discount Smokes and Liquor will be a new Starbucks at 1400 S. Madison St. A worker at the site told me an opening could come in mid-February.
Demolished
A former convenience store at the southeast corner of the Stone’s Corner roundabout in Airport Drive has been leveled. The store was most recently a Kum & Go, and before that, it was a Snak Atak.
The store is apparently being demolished in the next step to make way for a new tunnel-style car wash. But the village has not received plans from the developer, according to a village spokeswoman.
Tax help
Help for taxpayers to file their income tax is available again this year by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA.
Returns will be prepared by volunteers and will be electronically filed at no charge, as well as direct deposit of refunds.
The VITA site is on the second floor of the Great Plains Credit Union, 2306 S. Range Line Road. Taxpayers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. Beginning Jan. 23, the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 18.
Bring your 2022 returns, picture identification, the Social Security cards for all people referenced in the return and all pertinent documents.
The site will be closed when the credit union is closed.
