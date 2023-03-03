If all goes as planned, the new Panera Bread restaurant at 2101 S. Range Line Road will open on Monday, March 13.
The restaurant is relocating from an East 32nd Street shopping center to the former site of Pizza By Stout, which was destroyed by the 2011 tornado. A $1.4 million building permit application was filed with the city in November 2021.
The move, according to a company spokesman, was driven, in part, by the need for drive-thru access. In this case, it will have dual drive-thru access. One lane will be dedicated for rapid pickup for customers who have ordered ahead. The company is hoping the new design of this restaurant will permit customers to immerse themselves in the baking process.
The franchise has 23 locations in Southwest Missouri and Oklahoma. There are more than 2,100 bakery-cafes operating under the Panera Bread or St. Louis Bread Co. names in 48 states. The company was founded in 1987 at Kirkwood. Panera Bread has had a presence in Joplin since 1995.
Upgrade
Among the dozens of building permit applications filed with the city in January was one for $400,000 to make improvements to the former Joplin Convention and Trade Center at 3535 S. Hammons Blvd., which is now Joplin RV & Marine.
The long-vacant trade center, with 33,000 square feet of space, was purchased late last year for redevelopment by a Tulsa, Oklahoma, company. The new owners said they purchased the property, in part, because of its proximity to Sam’s Club and to 32nd Street Place, a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development on land east of Range Line Road and south of East 32nd Street.
In the works for this development could be new hotels, restaurants, an upscale movie complex and possibly a Menards home improvement store. New housing is under construction. This development has become a hotspot for Joplin and signals the beginning of a major expansion of Joplin’s retail universe. It’s still on Range Line Road or close to it, but it’s moving farther south.
The reopening of the trade center is another facet of this expansion. The property was part of the hotel and convention center empire that flourished under the late John Q. Hammons, a native of Fairview in Newton County. It was built in 1987 in connection with the former Joplin Holiday Inn, another Hammons property.
Coming soon
The signage for Jersey Mike’s Subs is up on its new storefront at 1702 S. Range Line Road. This is next door to the AT&T store.
The submarine sandwich shop could be opening in a month or so if all goes as planned. Employment opportunities will be posted on the shop’s website.
Another perspective
Much has been written about the Union Depot in recent weeks after a community roundtable on the future of the depot was held Feb. 10 in the event center at Chaos Brewing, 112 S. Main St.
I attended this roundtable to get a sense of how Joplin feels about the future of the depot. Do people really care about the future of the depot or is it a lost cause? Well, let me put it this way — more than 80 people turned out for the roundtable. The event center was not large enough to hold all of those who wanted to participate.
The people who managed to get a seat at a table represented a broad cross section of Joplin. There were old people and young people sitting down together to talk about something they felt was important to them and the community. They really cared. This is such an encouraging development.
Kudos to the Downtown Joplin Alliance for making this happen.
Commented
