Usually when a business closes, there’s an inventory clearance sale to clear out the merchandise in preparation for the new owners taking over.
There will be no clearance sale in connection with the closing of Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware, 617 S. Main St. Instead, the owner, Harold Berger, has decided to do something different.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Pearl Brothers will hold a customer appreciation day on its last day of business.
“We are going to have cinnamon rolls and coffee in the morning, and sliders and soft drinks in the afternoon,” Berger said. “And we’re going to have some small giveaways. It’s something to show our appreciation for all of the years that our customers have supported us.”
Pearl Brothers has been a downtown fixture since 1905, when it started at Second and Main streets. Berger’s father and grandfather moved the store to its present location in 1949. Berger began his association with the store when he was a kid, working summers there.
“I went to work here full time in 1977, but I have been here virtually all of my life,” he said.
Standing on his feet all of those years has taken a toll. Both of his hips and a knee have been replaced. At 67, he said, it was time to step away.
About downtown, he said, “We have seen the good and the bad. It’s really improving now.”
The Berger family has had something to do with that. His father donated the property at the southeast corner of Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue for the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, a nonprofit that provides free medical and dental care for the uninsured. This has been a proven asset for the working poor in Joplin and the area.
“The new owners have bought the name so it will continue,” he said. “They appreciate the history of this place.”
The property will be closed for the next two years so that the new owners can renovate. The building’s upper floors will become apartments. The lower floor will continue as retail.
The new owners have purchased the store’s inventory, but there wasn’t much left when I visited the store this week. After the closing was announced late last month, people have flocked to the store to shop there one last time.
“We have had a tremendous January,” Berger said. “It’s been kind of crazy.”
I have had a running joke with Berger that Pearl Brothers is where I come to buy athletic socks. The values are too good to pass up. While I was there, I picked up three pairs. Knowing how I like a bargain, Berger noted: “Well, the price is right.” That’s for sure.
Thanks for the memories, Mr. Berger.
Opening
A new full-service salon, Boomerangs Beauty Bar, opened last week in a shopping center at 28th and Main streets.
The salon is owned by Terry Wilson, who has 29 years of experience in beauty care, mostly in Miami, Oklahoma.
“We thought this would be a good location and then everything just fell into place,” Wilson said.
The salon, which has several stations, offers acrylic nails, lashes, manicures, pedicures, men and women’s haircuts, waxing and other services. It also offers lines of beauty products. Check out the whipped body butter.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Hours Sunday are from 1:30 to 9 p.m.
Closing
A sign posted on the front doors of East Buffet Sushi and Hibachi in Webb City says the restaurant has permanently closed.
The buffet, which offered a broad range of Asian-inspired food choices, opened several years ago in the City Pointe Shopping Center at 501 S. Madison St.
